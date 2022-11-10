It’s Time To Focus On The Long Run With Weber Inc. (WEBR) stock

Weber Inc. (NYSE: WEBR) closed the day trading at $6.40 down -6.98% from the previous closing price of $6.88. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.48 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1427376 shares were traded. WEBR stock price reached its highest trading level at $6.88 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $5.96.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of WEBR, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.70 and its Current Ratio is at 1.40.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Wells Fargo on October 25, 2022, Upgraded its rating to Equal Weight and sets its target price to $6.25 from $4 previously.

On August 17, 2022, Citigroup Downgraded its rating to Sell which previously was Neutral and also lowered its target price recommendation from $7 to $2.75.

UBS Downgraded its Neutral to Sell on August 01, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $8 to $4.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 22 when WSP Investment LLC sold 100 shares for $6.20 per share. The transaction valued at 620 led to the insider holds 0 shares of the business.

Herr Hans-Jurgen sold 50,000 shares of WEBR for $386,265 on May 31. The insider now owns 376,540 shares after completing the transaction at $7.73 per share. On Feb 22, another insider, Scherzinger Chris M., who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, bought 20,000 shares for $9.96 each. As a result, the insider paid 199,100 and bolstered with 90,049 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.01.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, WEBR has reached a high of $16.50, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.82. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 6.58, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 8.34.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, WEBR traded about 2.36M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, WEBR traded about 534.03k shares per day. A total of 53.88M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 42.67M. Insiders hold about 2.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 71.30% stake in the company. Shares short for WEBR as of Oct 13, 2022 were 7.66M with a Short Ratio of 7.66M, compared to 8.58M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 14.43% and a Short% of Float of 30.96%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 7 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.35 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.1 and a low estimate of -$1.35, while EPS last year was -$0.68. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.09, with high estimates of -$0.05 and low estimates of -$0.16.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.44 and -$0.49 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.46. EPS for the following year is $0.01, with 6 analysts recommending between $0.1 and -$0.06.

Revenue Estimates

6 analysts predict $209.06M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $261.65M to a low estimate of $162.03M. As of the current estimate, Weber Inc.’s year-ago sales were $350.23M, an estimated decrease of -40.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $225.13M, a decrease of -27.60% over than the figure of -$40.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $248.33M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $194.04M.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for WEBR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.68B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.58B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.63B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.98B, down -17.80% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.39B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.55B and the low estimate is $1.3B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -14.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.