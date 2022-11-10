JELD-WEN Holding Inc. (NYSE:JELD) is a stock that investors should take a bite out of.

After finishing at $9.47 in the prior trading day, JELD-WEN Holding Inc. (NYSE: JELD) closed at $9.04, down -4.54%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.43 from its previous closing price. On the day, 810134 shares were traded. JELD stock price reached its highest trading level at $9.44 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $9.02.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of JELD by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.30 and its Current Ratio is at 2.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.58 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.54.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On October 14, 2022, Credit Suisse Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Outperform and also lowered its target price recommendation from $20 to $9.

On August 18, 2022, Deutsche Bank started tracking the stock assigning a Hold rating and target price of $15.Deutsche Bank initiated its Hold rating on August 18, 2022, with a $15 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 02 when Turtle Creek Asset Management bought 22,500 shares for $10.02 per share. The transaction valued at 225,371 led to the insider holds 76,500 shares of the business.

Turtle Creek Asset Management bought 54,000 shares of JELD for $582,142 on Nov 01. The 10% Owner now owns 54,000 shares after completing the transaction at $10.78 per share. On Oct 20, another insider, Turtle Creek Asset Management, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, bought 2,050 shares for $8.83 each. As a result, the insider paid 18,102 and bolstered with 54,700 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, JELD now has a Market Capitalization of 798.68M and an Enterprise Value of 2.61B. As of this moment, JELD-WEN’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 15.48, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 6.26. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.53. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.15 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.07. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.51 whereas that against EBITDA is 8.58.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for JELD is 2.30, which has changed by -63.66% over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of -19.37% over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, JELD has reached a high of $27.64, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $8.38. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 9.67, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 16.49.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.30M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.46M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 87.22M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 83.06M. Shares short for JELD as of Oct 13, 2022 were 3.53M with a Short Ratio of 3.53M, compared to 2.97M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.18% and a Short% of Float of 5.06%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 15 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.32 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.8 and a low estimate of $0.18, while EPS last year was $0.48. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.13, with high estimates of $0.29 and low estimates of -$0.11.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.85 and $1.14 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.65. EPS for the following year is $1.4, with 15 analysts recommending between $2.29 and $0.38.

Revenue Estimates

14 analysts predict $1.22B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.25B to a low estimate of $1.19B. As of the current estimate, JELD-WEN Holding Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.29B, an estimated decrease of -5.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 9 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.08B, a decrease of -7.80% less than the figure of -$5.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.14B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.04B.

A total of 14 analysts have provided revenue estimates for JELD’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $5.04B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $4.98B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $5.02B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $4.77B, up 5.20% from the average estimate. Based on 14 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $4.68B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $4.94B and the low estimate is $4.25B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -6.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.