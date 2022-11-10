MIRM (Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc.) stock is in for a key growth catalyst

In the latest session, Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: MIRM) closed at $20.02 down -16.37% from its previous closing price of $23.94. In other words, the price has decreased by -$3.92 from its previous closing price. On the day, 915751 shares were traded. MIRM stock price reached its highest trading level at $21.55 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $18.25.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.20 and its Current Ratio is at 3.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Citigroup on September 01, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $38.

On September 20, 2021, JP Morgan started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $30.

Raymond James Upgraded its Outperform to Strong Buy on August 07, 2020, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $28 to $48.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 06 when Flynn James E sold 38,478 shares for $25.01 per share. The transaction valued at 962,256 led to the insider holds 1,540,190 shares of the business.

Clements Ian bought 750 shares of MIRM for $10,425 on Nov 26. The Chief Financial Officer now owns 18,561 shares after completing the transaction at $13.90 per share. On Nov 24, another insider, Clements Ian, who serves as the Chief Financial Officer of the company, bought 700 shares for $14.40 each. As a result, the insider paid 10,080 and bolstered with 17,811 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 18.39 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.82.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MIRM has reached a high of $30.55, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $12.82. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 22.07, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 22.90.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, MIRM has traded an average of 406.01K shares per day and 268.7k over the past ten days. A total of 36.22M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 34.61M. Insiders hold about 0.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 81.00% stake in the company. Shares short for MIRM as of Oct 13, 2022 were 2.05M with a Short Ratio of 2.05M, compared to 2.36M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.58% and a Short% of Float of 8.96%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 7 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$1.07 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.94 and a low estimate of -$1.21, while EPS last year was -$1.55. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$1.1, with high estimates of -$0.77 and low estimates of -$1.67.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$2.2 and -$4.73 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$3.96. EPS for the following year is -$2.94, with 8 analysts recommending between -$1.57 and -$3.6.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 6 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $20.81M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $22.9M to a low estimate of $19.13M. As of the current estimate, Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s year-ago sales were $5M, an estimated increase of 316.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $23.98M, an increase of 664.20% over than the figure of $316.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $25.9M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $21.58M.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MIRM’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $79.2M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $72.76M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $75.56M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $19.14M, up 294.80% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $149.21M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $185.6M and the low estimate is $120.1M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 97.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.