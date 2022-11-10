PTC Inc. (PTC) attracts a new wave of investors despite economic turmoil

The closing price of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ: PTC) was $125.83 for the day, up 0.30% from the previous closing price of $125.45. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.38 from its previous closing price. On the day, 697368 shares were traded. PTC stock price reached its highest trading level at $126.66 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $123.27.

Ratios:

Our analysis of PTC’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.20 and its Current Ratio is at 1.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.66 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.66.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On August 17, 2022, Wolfe Research started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $155.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 08 when Moret Blake D. sold 8,000 shares for $125.84 per share. The transaction valued at 1,006,735 led to the insider holds 8,846,017 shares of the business.

Moret Blake D. sold 8,000 shares of PTC for $1,004,950 on Nov 07. The Director now owns 8,854,017 shares after completing the transaction at $125.62 per share. On Nov 04, another insider, Moret Blake D., who serves as the Director of the company, sold 8,000 shares for $123.37 each. As a result, the insider received 986,924 and left with 8,862,017 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, PTC’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 29.88, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 24.99. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.37. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 7.74 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 6.83.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PTC has reached a high of $127.61, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $96.55. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 113.12, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 111.30.

Shares Statistics:

PTC traded an average of 803.15K shares per day over the past three months and 1.21M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 117.07M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 105.43M. Insiders hold about 0.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 91.60% stake in the company. Shares short for PTC as of Oct 13, 2022 were 2.34M with a Short Ratio of 2.34M, compared to 2.24M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.99% and a Short% of Float of 2.56%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 14 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.15 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.24 and a low estimate of $1.06, while EPS last year was $1.1. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.18, with high estimates of $1.36 and low estimates of $0.98.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.55 and $2.41 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.33. EPS for the following year is $5.04, with 16 analysts recommending between $6 and $3.34.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 13 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $508.7M to a low estimate of $481.65M. As of the current estimate, PTC Inc.’s year-ago sales were $480.66M, an estimated increase of 3.50% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 17 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PTC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.93B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.9B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.92B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.81B, up 6.40% from the average estimate. Based on 17 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.12B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.27B and the low estimate is $2.04B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 10.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.