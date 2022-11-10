PXMD (PaxMedica Inc.) stock is in for a key growth catalyst

As of close of business last night, PaxMedica Inc.’s stock clocked out at $1.60, up 4.58% from its previous closing price of $1.53. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0600 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1560862 shares were traded. PXMD stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.8800 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.3637.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of PXMD’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.00 and its Current Ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 30 when Derby Michael bought 95,000 shares for $5.25 per share. The transaction valued at 498,750 led to the insider holds 7,336,745 shares of the business.

TardiMed Sciences LLC bought 95,000 shares of PXMD for $498,750 on Aug 30. The 10% Owner now owns 7,336,745 shares after completing the transaction at $5.25 per share.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, PaxMedica’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 4.26.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PXMD has reached a high of $10.48, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.52. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.7039, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.7645.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that PXMD traded 3.49M shares on average per day over the past three months and 214.96k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 11.78M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 0.75M. Shares short for PXMD as of Oct 13, 2022 were 139.8k with a Short Ratio of 0.14M, compared to 397.48k on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.19% and a Short% of Float of 3.13%.