SAND (Sandstorm Gold Ltd.): Time to Pay Attention?

The price of Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE: SAND) closed at $5.11 in the last session, down -3.95% from day before closing price of $5.32. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.21 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3383581 shares were traded. SAND stock price reached its highest trading level at $5.36 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $5.09.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at SAND’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On August 17, 2022, BMO Capital Markets Upgraded its rating to Outperform which previously was Market Perform and also lowered its target price recommendation from $9.50 to $9.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Sandstorm’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 16.48, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 39.31. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 11.83 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.58.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SAND has reached a high of $9.18, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.51. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 5.36, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 6.42.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, SAND traded on average about 2.65M shares per day over the past 3-months and 2.28M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 298.17M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 168.54M. Insiders hold about 3.89% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 51.71% stake in the company. Shares short for SAND as of Oct 13, 2022 were 4.17M with a Short Ratio of 4.17M, compared to 4.72M on Sep 14, 2022.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 9 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.03 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.05 and a low estimate of -$0.01, while EPS last year was $0.03. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.03, with high estimates of $0.06 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.36 and $0.13 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.21. EPS for the following year is $0.13, with 9 analysts recommending between $0.19 and $0.04.

Revenue Estimates

According to 3 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $38.3M. It ranges from a high estimate of $42M to a low estimate of $34M. As of the current estimate, Sandstorm Gold Ltd.’s year-ago sales were $29.53M, an estimated increase of 29.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $31.2M, an increase of 4.60% less than the figure of $29.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $31.2M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $31.2M.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SAND’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $164M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $140.6M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $155.43M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $114.86M, up 35.30% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $190.6M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $207M and the low estimate is $174M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 22.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.