TCS (The Container Store Group Inc.) stock is in for a key growth catalyst

In the latest session, The Container Store Group Inc. (NYSE: TCS) closed at $4.33 down -5.87% from its previous closing price of $4.60. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.2700 from its previous closing price. On the day, 687133 shares were traded. TCS stock price reached its highest trading level at $4.5900 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $4.2400.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of The Container Store Group Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 10.24 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 18.27. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.30 and its Current Ratio is at 1.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.43 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.40.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Lake Street on April 13, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $10.

On November 09, 2020, Goldman Upgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Sell and also upped its target price recommendation from $3 to $10.

Goldman Downgraded its Neutral to Sell on August 04, 2020, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $2.25 to $3.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 07 when Green Equity Investors V, L.P. sold 72,806 shares for $6.48 per share. The transaction valued at 472,081 led to the insider holds 173,134 shares of the business.

Green Equity Investors V, L.P. sold 32,805 shares of TCS for $210,949 on Sep 06. The Director now owns 245,940 shares after completing the transaction at $6.43 per share. On Jun 16, another insider, Malhotra Satish, who serves as the CEO & PRESIDENT of the company, bought 14,600 shares for $6.83 each. As a result, the insider paid 99,651 and bolstered with 466,801 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, TCS now has a Market Capitalization of 232.89M and an Enterprise Value of 766.30M. As of this moment, The’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 2.92, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 3.88. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.19. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.21 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.50. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.69 whereas that against EBITDA is 5.54.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for TCS is 1.46, which has changed by -65.10% over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of -19.37% over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, TCS has reached a high of $13.98, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.30. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 5.5214, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 7.2569.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, TCS has traded an average of 438.60K shares per day and 525.71k over the past ten days. A total of 49.72M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 34.57M. Insiders hold about 3.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 83.10% stake in the company. Shares short for TCS as of Oct 13, 2022 were 1.65M with a Short Ratio of 1.65M, compared to 1.23M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.20% and a Short% of Float of 4.87%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 3 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.12 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.24 and a low estimate of $0.04, while EPS last year was $0.28. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.24, with high estimates of $0.31 and low estimates of $0.17.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.11 and $0.71 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.85. EPS for the following year is $0.78, with 4 analysts recommending between $1.33 and $0.49.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TCS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.13B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.06B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.08B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.09B, down -1.10% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.12B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.22B and the low estimate is $1.07B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.