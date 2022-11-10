There are many powerful catalysts in the market: American Well Corporation (AMWL) can be one of them

American Well Corporation (NYSE: AMWL) closed the day trading at $3.66 up 3.10% from the previous closing price of $3.55. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.1100 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2572813 shares were traded. AMWL stock price reached its highest trading level at $3.8100 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.4800.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of AMWL, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 6.00 and its Current Ratio is at 6.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Truist on September 07, 2022, initiated with a Hold rating and assigned the stock a target price of $5.

On April 14, 2022, Guggenheim started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $6.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 02 when Schlegel Stephen J. sold 1,808 shares for $3.97 per share. The transaction valued at 7,176 led to the insider holds 93,453 shares of the business.

Jackson Deborah C sold 2,377 shares of AMWL for $9,461 on Nov 02. The Director now owns 68,918 shares after completing the transaction at $3.98 per share. On Nov 02, another insider, Gay Bradford, who serves as the Senior VP, General Counsel of the company, sold 2,181 shares for $3.97 each. As a result, the insider received 8,655 and left with 792,020 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.85 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.88.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AMWL has reached a high of $9.05, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.52. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.8694, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 4.0118.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, AMWL traded about 1.33M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, AMWL traded about 1.4M shares per day. A total of 273.32M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 185.93M. Insiders hold about 5.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 53.20% stake in the company. Shares short for AMWL as of Oct 13, 2022 were 13.57M with a Short Ratio of 13.57M, compared to 11.31M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.96% and a Short% of Float of 5.77%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 12 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.26 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.23 and a low estimate of -$0.28, while EPS last year was -$0.2. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.24, with high estimates of -$0.21 and low estimates of -$0.28.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.96 and -$1.07 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.02. EPS for the following year is -$0.71, with 11 analysts recommending between -$0.56 and -$0.95.

Revenue Estimates

13 analysts predict $68.23M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $71.04M to a low estimate of $65.11M. As of the current estimate, American Well Corporation’s year-ago sales were $62.22M, an estimated increase of 9.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 13 analysts are estimating revenue of $79.69M, an increase of 9.50% less than the figure of $9.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $82.38M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $74.78M.

A total of 14 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AMWL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $280.9M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $268.71M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $276.41M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $252.79M, up 9.30% from the average estimate. Based on 14 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $321.41M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $339.2M and the low estimate is $298.04M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 16.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.