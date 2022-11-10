There are many powerful catalysts in the market: Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc. (HASI) can be one of them

The closing price of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc. (NYSE: HASI) was $28.95 for the day, up 1.76% from the previous closing price of $28.45. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.50 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1137841 shares were traded. HASI stock price reached its highest trading level at $29.55 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $28.08.

Ratios:

Our analysis of HASI’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.81 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.81.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, UBS on February 15, 2022, Upgraded its rating to Buy and sets its target price to $50 from $60 previously.

On October 14, 2021, Berenberg started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $65.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 09 when OSBORNE RICHARD J bought 1,000 shares for $28.58 per share. The transaction valued at 28,580 led to the insider holds 35,645 shares of the business.

Lipson Jeffrey bought 1,000 shares of HASI for $29,250 on Nov 09. The Chief Financial Officer now owns 31,737 shares after completing the transaction at $29.25 per share. On Nov 09, another insider, Eckel Jeffrey, who serves as the President and CEO of the company, bought 10,000 shares for $29.26 each. As a result, the insider paid 292,600 and bolstered with 547,807 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Hannon’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 31.95, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 13.07. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.95. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 11.31 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.62.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, HASI has reached a high of $64.37, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $21.56. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 30.95, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 38.19.

Shares Statistics:

HASI traded an average of 806.89K shares per day over the past three months and 976.4k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 87.05M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 85.18M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 96.60% stake in the company. Shares short for HASI as of Oct 13, 2022 were 9.35M with a Short Ratio of 9.35M, compared to 9.55M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 10.67% and a Short% of Float of 10.97%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 1.36, HASI has a forward annual dividend rate of 1.50. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 4.78%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 5.59%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 4.39.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 9 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.49 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.58 and a low estimate of $0.43, while EPS last year was $0.41. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.46, with high estimates of $0.54 and low estimates of $0.18.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.18 and $1.97 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.07. EPS for the following year is $2.2, with 11 analysts recommending between $2.29 and $2.08.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for HASI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $138.1M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $119M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $131.6M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $106.89M, up 23.10% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $166.07M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $202.45M and the low estimate is $126.6M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 26.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.