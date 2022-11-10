There are many powerful catalysts in the market: Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation (WAB) can be one of them

The closing price of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation (NYSE: WAB) was $96.48 for the day, down -1.59% from the previous closing price of $98.04. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.56 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1048771 shares were traded. WAB stock price reached its highest trading level at $98.05 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $96.40.

Ratios:

Our analysis of WAB’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 34.84 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 24.20. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.70 and its Current Ratio is at 1.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.43 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.40.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Raymond James on August 18, 2022, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $103.

On June 23, 2022, Morgan Stanley Downgraded its rating to Equal-Weight which previously was Overweight and also lowered its target price recommendation from $113 to $94.

On May 23, 2022, Atlantic Equities started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $101.Atlantic Equities initiated its Overweight rating on May 23, 2022, with a $101 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 03 when NEUPAVER ALBERT J sold 37,300 shares for $92.40 per share. The transaction valued at 3,446,680 led to the insider holds 626,613 shares of the business.

NEUPAVER ALBERT J sold 55,877 shares of WAB for $5,408,886 on Feb 22. The Director now owns 638,640 shares after completing the transaction at $96.80 per share. On Feb 18, another insider, DeNinno David L, who serves as the Exec VP, General Counsel, Sec. of the company, sold 5,000 shares for $95.36 each. As a result, the insider received 476,800 and left with 68,645 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Westinghouse’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 28.31, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 17.63. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.88. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.19 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.77.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, WAB has reached a high of $100.04, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $78.26. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 87.93, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 89.62.

Shares Statistics:

WAB traded an average of 828.04K shares per day over the past three months and 1.08M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 181.90M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 174.02M. Insiders hold about 0.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 94.70% stake in the company. Shares short for WAB as of Oct 13, 2022 were 2.42M with a Short Ratio of 2.42M, compared to 2.41M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.33% and a Short% of Float of 1.50%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.48, WAB has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.60. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.49%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.66%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.62. The current Payout Ratio is 16.10% for WAB, which recently paid a dividend on Nov 27, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Nov 09, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jun 11, 2013 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 14 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.21 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.28 and a low estimate of $1.15, while EPS last year was $1.14. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.31, with high estimates of $1.44 and low estimates of $1.25.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $5 and $4.75 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.87. EPS for the following year is $5.47, with 14 analysts recommending between $5.85 and $5.02.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 10 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $2.2B to a low estimate of $2.01B. As of the current estimate, Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation’s year-ago sales were $2.08B, an estimated increase of 2.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 10 analysts are estimating revenue of $2.24B, an increase of 7.90% over than the figure of $2.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $2.31B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $2.17B.

A total of 14 analysts have provided revenue estimates for WAB’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $8.55B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $8.2B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $8.36B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $7.82B, up 6.90% from the average estimate. Based on 14 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $8.87B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $9.23B and the low estimate is $8.66B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 6.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.