There is a good chance Analog Devices Inc. (ADI) will undergo another restructuring.

The price of Analog Devices Inc. (NASDAQ: ADI) closed at $148.23 in the last session, down -1.86% from day before closing price of $151.04. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.81 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3695519 shares were traded. ADI stock price reached its highest trading level at $150.84 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $147.59.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at ADI’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 49.28 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 33.91. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.40 and its Current Ratio is at 1.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.17 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.17.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Barclays on October 24, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Equal Weight and sets its target price to $140 from $180 previously.

On October 11, 2022, Cowen started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $180.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 04 when DOLUCA TUNC sold 2,400 shares for $150.00 per share. The transaction valued at 360,003 led to the insider holds 69,157 shares of the business.

DOLUCA TUNC sold 2,400 shares of ADI for $360,001 on Sep 01. The Director now owns 70,157 shares after completing the transaction at $150.00 per share. On Aug 25, another insider, Jain Vivek, who serves as the SVP, Global Operations of the company, sold 14,000 shares for $165.63 each. As a result, the insider received 2,318,778 and left with 18,271 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Analog’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 41.05, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 15.48. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.80. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 6.77 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.09.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ADI has reached a high of $191.95, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $133.48. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 145.68, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 156.35.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, ADI traded on average about 3.61M shares per day over the past 3-months and 4.13M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 517.01M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 509.60M. Insiders hold about 0.92% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 88.30% stake in the company. Shares short for ADI as of Oct 13, 2022 were 7.93M with a Short Ratio of 7.93M, compared to 7.65M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.54% and a Short% of Float of 1.55%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for ADI is 3.04, which was 2.55 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.69%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.16%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.88. The current Payout Ratio is 79.70% for ADI, which recently paid a dividend on Sep 07, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Aug 28, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Mar 15, 2000 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 23 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $2.58 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $2.75 and a low estimate of $2.49, while EPS last year was $1.73. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.41, with high estimates of $2.76 and low estimates of $2.12.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $10.05 and $9.4 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $9.46. EPS for the following year is $9.54, with 26 analysts recommending between $12.45 and $8.16.

Revenue Estimates

According to 22 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $3.15B. It ranges from a high estimate of $3.2B to a low estimate of $3.13B. As of the current estimate, Analog Devices Inc.’s year-ago sales were $2.34B, an estimated increase of 34.80% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 28 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ADI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $11.98B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $11.91B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $11.92B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $7.32B, up 62.90% from the average estimate. Based on 28 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $12.08B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $14.08B and the low estimate is $11.11B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 1.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.