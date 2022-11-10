There is a good chance Cognex Corporation (CGNX) will undergo another restructuring.

The price of Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ: CGNX) closed at $45.94 in the last session, down -2.05% from day before closing price of $46.90. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.96 from its previous closing price. On the day, 561900 shares were traded. CGNX stock price reached its highest trading level at $47.41 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $45.86.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at CGNX’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 22.52 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 54.66. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.30 and its Current Ratio is at 3.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On August 03, 2022, Bernstein Upgraded its rating to Outperform which previously was Mkt Perform but kept the price unchanged to $65.

Stephens Downgraded its Overweight to Equal-Weight on August 03, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $80 to $45.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 12 when PARROTTE DIANNE M bought 3,000 shares for $46.00 per share. The transaction valued at 138,000 led to the insider holds 3,608 shares of the business.

ALIAS PATRICK sold 427 shares of CGNX for $27,221 on Feb 17. The Director now owns 0 shares after completing the transaction at $63.75 per share. On Nov 12, another insider, Todgham Paul, who serves as the SVP, CFO of the company, sold 3,000 shares for $82.99 each. As a result, the insider received 248,979 and left with 3,492 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Cognex’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 31.60, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 31.44. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.11. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 7.46 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.74.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CGNX has reached a high of $84.77, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $40.21. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 43.65, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 53.72.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, CGNX traded on average about 945.73K shares per day over the past 3-months and 987.11k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 173.51M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 167.31M. Insiders hold about 3.51% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 94.70% stake in the company. Shares short for CGNX as of Oct 13, 2022 were 5.37M with a Short Ratio of 5.37M, compared to 5.34M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.10% and a Short% of Float of 3.49%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for CGNX is 0.26, which was 0.22 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.48%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.57%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.37. The current Payout Ratio is 17.30% for CGNX, which recently paid a dividend on Dec 01, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Aug 17, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Dec 03, 2017 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 10 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.14 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.18 and a low estimate of $0.05, while EPS last year was $0.4. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.24, with high estimates of $0.29 and low estimates of $0.19.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.25 and $1.07 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.2. EPS for the following year is $1.46, with 12 analysts recommending between $1.69 and $1.24.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 16 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CGNX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.02B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $929.7M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $978.51M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.04B, down -5.60% from the average estimate. Based on 16 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.04B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.13B and the low estimate is $941.81M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 5.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.