There is a good chance Roblox Corporation (RBLX) will undergo another restructuring.

After finishing at $39.14 in the prior trading day, Roblox Corporation (NYSE: RBLX) closed at $30.92, down -21.00%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$8.22 from its previous closing price. On the day, 46121569 shares were traded. RBLX stock price reached its highest trading level at $36.75 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $30.68.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of RBLX by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.60 and its Current Ratio is at 1.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.81 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.81.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Piper Sandler on October 26, 2022, initiated with a Overweight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $54.

On October 26, 2022, DA Davidson started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $55.

On October 11, 2022, Barclays started tracking the stock assigning a Underweight rating and target price of $20.Barclays initiated its Underweight rating on October 11, 2022, with a $20 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 17 when Donato Craig sold 2,000 shares for $41.21 per share. The transaction valued at 82,420 led to the insider holds 1,170,941 shares of the business.

Donato Craig sold 2,000 shares of RBLX for $88,760 on Sep 15. The Chief Business Officer now owns 1,172,941 shares after completing the transaction at $44.38 per share. On Sep 12, another insider, Messing Barbara, who serves as the CMKtg & People Exper Officer of the company, sold 21,622 shares for $45.04 each. As a result, the insider received 973,941 and left with 152,936 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 8.44 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 33.61.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, RBLX has reached a high of $141.60, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $21.65. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 40.01, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 41.62.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 19.84M shares per day over the past 3-months and 12.87M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 593.93M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 520.90M. Insiders hold about 0.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 71.70% stake in the company. Shares short for RBLX as of Oct 13, 2022 were 39.01M with a Short Ratio of 39.01M, compared to 36.48M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.54% and a Short% of Float of 10.67%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 13 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.33 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.17 and a low estimate of -$0.51, while EPS last year was -$0.13. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.34, with high estimates of -$0.17 and low estimates of -$0.51.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.9 and -$1.54 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.21. EPS for the following year is -$1.43, with 17 analysts recommending between -$0.59 and -$2.16.

Revenue Estimates

18 analysts predict $686.55M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $702M to a low estimate of $590.69M. As of the current estimate, Roblox Corporation’s year-ago sales were $637.83M, an estimated increase of 7.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 17 analysts are estimating revenue of $849.92M, an increase of 10.40% over than the figure of $7.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $945M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $694.79M.

A total of 18 analysts have provided revenue estimates for RBLX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.22B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.69B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.86B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.73B, up 4.70% from the average estimate. Based on 24 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.18B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.5B and the low estimate is $2.6B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 11.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.