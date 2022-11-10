There Is Still Room For Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (CCEP) to Improve Its Value – Let’s Wait for Clarity

The closing price of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ: CCEP) was $49.02 for the day, down -1.27% from the previous closing price of $49.65. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.63 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1016628 shares were traded. CCEP stock price reached its highest trading level at $49.92 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $48.97.

Ratios:

Our analysis of CCEP’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.80 and its Current Ratio is at 0.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.67 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.46.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, UBS on August 03, 2022, Upgraded its rating to Buy and sets its target price to $68 from $62 previously.

On February 08, 2022, ING Group started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $71.05.ING Group initiated its Buy rating on February 08, 2022, with a $71.05 target price.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Coca-Cola’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 16.15. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.52. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.40 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.99.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CCEP has reached a high of $59.86, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $41.80. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 46.52, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 50.47.

Shares Statistics:

CCEP traded an average of 1.46M shares per day over the past three months and 1.28M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 457.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 289.36M. Insiders hold about 36.67% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 32.00% stake in the company. Shares short for CCEP as of Oct 13, 2022 were 4.05M with a Short Ratio of 4.05M, compared to 2.18M on Sep 14, 2022.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.85, CCEP has a forward annual dividend rate of 2.21. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.71%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 4.70%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.70. The current Payout Ratio is 46.90% for CCEP, which recently paid a dividend on May 25, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of May 11, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on May 12, 1997 when the company split stock in a 3:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 0 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.