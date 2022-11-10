There Is Still Room For Energy Fuels Inc. (UUUU) to Improve Its Value – Let’s Wait for Clarity

Energy Fuels Inc. (AMEX: UUUU) closed the day trading at $6.97 down -7.31% from the previous closing price of $7.52. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.55 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2747546 shares were traded. UUUU stock price reached its highest trading level at $7.48 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $6.91.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of UUUU, let’s look at its different ratios.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 30 when HIGGS DENNIS LYLE sold 5,000 shares for $9.96 per share. The transaction valued at 49,800 led to the insider holds 264,837 shares of the business.

HIGGS DENNIS LYLE sold 15,000 shares of UUUU for $139,953 on Aug 25. The Director now owns 269,837 shares after completing the transaction at $9.33 per share. On Jun 13, another insider, Kirkwood Robert W., who serves as the Director of the company, bought 10,000 shares for $5.77 each. As a result, the insider paid 57,700 and bolstered with 405,443 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Energy’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 697.00. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 92.48 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.12.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, UUUU has reached a high of $11.39, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.69. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 6.80, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 7.01.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, UUUU traded about 2.89M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, UUUU traded about 2.01M shares per day. A total of 156.28M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 153.78M. Insiders hold about 1.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 41.96% stake in the company. Shares short for UUUU as of Oct 13, 2022 were 23.13M with a Short Ratio of 23.13M, compared to 23.52M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 14.68% and a Short% of Float of 14.90%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 2 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.02 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.01 and a low estimate of -$0.04, while EPS last year was -$0.08. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.02, with high estimates of -$0.01 and low estimates of -$0.04.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.06 and -$0.25 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.16. EPS for the following year is -$0.13, with 3 analysts recommending between $0 and -$0.26.

Revenue Estimates

1 analysts predict $700k in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $700k to a low estimate of $700k. As of the current estimate, Energy Fuels Inc.’s year-ago sales were $486k, an estimated increase of 44.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $700k, an increase of 82.30% over than the figure of $44.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $700k for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $700k.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for UUUU’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $13.9M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.4M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $6.67M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.66M, up 302.30% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $64.13M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $125.8M and the low estimate is $33M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 861.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.