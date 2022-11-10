There Is Still Room For KLA Corporation (KLAC) to Improve Its Value – Let’s Wait for Clarity

The closing price of KLA Corporation (NASDAQ: KLAC) was $337.52 for the day, down -1.35% from the previous closing price of $342.13. In other words, the price has decreased by -$4.61 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1469470 shares were traded. KLAC stock price reached its highest trading level at $343.50 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $335.07.

Ratios:

Our analysis of KLAC’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 15.96 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 19.05. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.70 and its Current Ratio is at 2.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 3.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On January 26, 2022, KeyBanc Capital Markets started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $480.

Barclays reiterated its Equal Weight rating for the stock on January 12, 2022, while the target price for the stock was revised from $350 to $425.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 22 when Wilkinson Mary Beth sold 3,155 shares for $320.34 per share. The transaction valued at 1,010,673 led to the insider holds 12,228 shares of the business.

Donzella Oreste sold 2,417 shares of KLAC for $809,357 on Sep 01. The Executive Vice President now owns 35,103 shares after completing the transaction at $334.86 per share. On Aug 25, another insider, Khan Ahmad A., who serves as the President, Semi Proc. Control of the company, sold 3,868 shares for $375.00 each. As a result, the insider received 1,450,500 and left with 74,059 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, KLA’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 15.25, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 17.99. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.83. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.78 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 22.77.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, KLAC has reached a high of $457.12, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $250.20. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 316.01, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 340.80.

Shares Statistics:

KLAC traded an average of 1.80M shares per day over the past three months and 1.9M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 141.83M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 141.38M. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 95.10% stake in the company. Shares short for KLAC as of Oct 13, 2022 were 2.83M with a Short Ratio of 2.83M, compared to 5.1M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.00% and a Short% of Float of 2.00%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 3.55, KLAC has a forward annual dividend rate of 5.20. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.04%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.70%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.80. The current Payout Ratio is 20.00% for KLAC, which recently paid a dividend on Aug 31, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Aug 11, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jan 18, 2000 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 15 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $6.99 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $7.42 and a low estimate of $6.1, while EPS last year was $5.59. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $5.86, with high estimates of $6.54 and low estimates of $4.78.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $26.5 and $19.7 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $24.17. EPS for the following year is $18.46, with 16 analysts recommending between $27.09 and $14.25.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 18 analysts have provided revenue estimates for KLAC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $10.6B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $8.8B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $10.17B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $9.21B, up 10.30% from the average estimate. Based on 15 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $8.68B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $10.34B and the low estimate is $7.64B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -14.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.