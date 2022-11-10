There Is Still Room For Newpark Resources Inc. (NR) to Improve Its Value – Let’s Wait for Clarity

Newpark Resources Inc. (NYSE: NR) closed the day trading at $3.90 down -1.02% from the previous closing price of $3.94. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0400 from its previous closing price. On the day, 573676 shares were traded. NR stock price reached its highest trading level at $3.9250 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.7950.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of NR, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.50 and its Current Ratio is at 2.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.32 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.27.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 18 when Young Donald Win bought 3,800 shares for $2.91 per share. The transaction valued at 11,050 led to the insider holds 217,601 shares of the business.

Young Donald Win bought 40,400 shares of NR for $107,529 on Aug 17. The Director now owns 213,801 shares after completing the transaction at $2.66 per share. On Aug 16, another insider, MINGE JOHN C, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 15,000 shares for $2.66 each. As a result, the insider paid 39,850 and bolstered with 152,045 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.55 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.80.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NR has reached a high of $4.81, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.38. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.0428, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.4660.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, NR traded about 462.61K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, NR traded about 479.64k shares per day. A total of 92.66M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 81.64M. Insiders hold about 2.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 71.80% stake in the company. Shares short for NR as of Oct 13, 2022 were 1.51M with a Short Ratio of 1.51M, compared to 1.39M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.60% and a Short% of Float of 1.97%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 0 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0 and a low estimate of $0, while EPS last year was -$0.11. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.

Revenue Estimates

1 analysts predict $200.1M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $200.1M to a low estimate of $200.1M. As of the current estimate, Newpark Resources Inc.’s year-ago sales were $151.8M, an estimated increase of 31.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $205.2M, an increase of 14.30% less than the figure of $31.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $205.2M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $205.2M.

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for NR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $768.8M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $768.8M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $768.8M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $614.78M, up 25.10% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $817.9M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $817.9M and the low estimate is $817.9M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 6.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.