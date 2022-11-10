There’s a different equity story being told by sentiment: Bentley Systems Incorporated (BSY).

As of close of business last night, Bentley Systems Incorporated’s stock clocked out at $34.43, down -1.91% from its previous closing price of $35.10. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.67 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1415221 shares were traded. BSY stock price reached its highest trading level at $35.01 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $33.95.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of BSY’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 109.66 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 40.28. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.60 and its Current Ratio is at 0.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 3.68 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 3.67.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Rosenblatt on October 18, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $37.

On August 17, 2022, Wolfe Research started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $48.

On May 20, 2022, Oppenheimer started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $40.Oppenheimer initiated its Outperform rating on May 20, 2022, with a $40 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 27 when BENTLEY GREGORY S sold 52,948 shares for $36.03 per share. The transaction valued at 1,907,701 led to the insider holds 8,680,202 shares of the business.

BENTLEY GREGORY S sold 1,668 shares of BSY for $60,048 on Oct 26. The Chairman, CEO & President now owns 8,634,484 shares after completing the transaction at $36.00 per share. On Sep 13, another insider, BENTLEY GREGORY S, who serves as the Chairman, CEO & President of the company, sold 91,714 shares for $36.17 each. As a result, the insider received 3,317,424 and left with 8,640,085 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Bentley’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 108.61, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 38.60. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 18.10. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 9.63 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 21.39.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BSY has reached a high of $62.37, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $26.32. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 33.92, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 36.85.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that BSY traded 829.22K shares on average per day over the past three months and 913.46k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 308.25M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 218.75M. Insiders hold about 21.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 36.80% stake in the company. Shares short for BSY as of Oct 13, 2022 were 7.38M with a Short Ratio of 7.38M, compared to 6.53M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.56% and a Short% of Float of 5.93%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.03, BSY has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.12. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.09%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.35%. The current Payout Ratio is 35.80% for BSY, which recently paid a dividend on Sep 13, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Sep 06, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jun 18, 1996 when the company split stock in a 1:10 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 9 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.17 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.19 and a low estimate of $0.16, while EPS last year was $0.18. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.2, with high estimates of $0.21 and low estimates of $0.17.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.86 and $0.79 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.83. EPS for the following year is $0.89, with 10 analysts recommending between $0.93 and $0.85.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 11 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BSY’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.13B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.1B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.11B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $965.05M, up 14.90% from the average estimate. Based on 11 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.22B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.26B and the low estimate is $1.18B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 10.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.