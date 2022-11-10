There’s a different equity story being told by sentiment: Beyond Air Inc. (XAIR).

In the latest session, Beyond Air Inc. (NASDAQ: XAIR) closed at $5.47 down -16.87% from its previous closing price of $6.58. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.11 from its previous closing price. On the day, 547797 shares were traded. XAIR stock price reached its highest trading level at $6.86 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $5.16.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Beyond Air Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 8.30 and its Current Ratio is at 8.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.01 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Truist on April 28, 2021, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $12.

On October 22, 2019, Oppenheimer started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $9.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 22 when Gaul Michael A. bought 2,000 shares for $9.42 per share. The transaction valued at 18,840 led to the insider holds 64,150 shares of the business.

Carey Robert bought 175,000 shares of XAIR for $1,128,295 on Jun 30. The Director now owns 742,323 shares after completing the transaction at $6.45 per share. On Jun 30, another insider, Lisi Steven A., who serves as the CEO and Chairman of the Board of the company, bought 73,000 shares for $6.63 each. As a result, the insider paid 483,698 and bolstered with 1,446,445 shares of the company.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, XAIR has reached a high of $16.41, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.78. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 7.80, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 7.48.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, XAIR has traded an average of 198.97K shares per day and 141.58k over the past ten days. A total of 29.89M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 25.17M. Insiders hold about 9.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 16.50% stake in the company. Shares short for XAIR as of Oct 13, 2022 were 1.12M with a Short Ratio of 1.12M, compared to 1.2M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.75% and a Short% of Float of 4.06%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 5 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.37 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.33 and a low estimate of -$0.41, while EPS last year was -$0.36. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.36, with high estimates of -$0.33 and low estimates of -$0.38.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.25 and -$1.49 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.4. EPS for the following year is -$0.97, with 5 analysts recommending between -$0.75 and -$1.44.

Revenue Estimates

Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $41.55M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $52.38M and the low estimate is $30.49M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 807.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.