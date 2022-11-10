There’s a different equity story being told by sentiment: GXO Logistics Inc. (GXO).

As of close of business last night, GXO Logistics Inc.’s stock clocked out at $36.99, up 1.29% from its previous closing price of $36.52. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.47 from its previous closing price. On the day, 6680210 shares were traded. GXO stock price reached its highest trading level at $39.40 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $36.56.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of GXO’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 11.15 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 19.11. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.00 and its Current Ratio is at 1.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.75 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.71.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Jefferies on October 25, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $70.

On August 04, 2022, Cowen reiterated its Outperform rating and also lowered its target price recommendation from $64 to $67.

On June 28, 2022, Credit Suisse started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $65.Credit Suisse initiated its Outperform rating on June 28, 2022, with a $65 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 11 when BRADLEY S JACOBS sold 5,167,500 shares for $48.35 per share. The transaction valued at 249,848,625 led to the insider holds 1,300,701 shares of the business.

Jacobs Private Equity, LLC sold 5,447,500 shares of GXO for $311,814,900 on Apr 13. The 10% Owner now owns 6,468,201 shares after completing the transaction at $57.24 per share. On Apr 13, another insider, BRADLEY S JACOBS, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 5,447,500 shares for $57.24 each. As a result, the insider received 311,814,900 and left with 6,468,201 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, GXO’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 19.80, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 12.81. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.44. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.50 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.70.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, GXO has reached a high of $105.92, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $32.10. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 38.36, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 54.36.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that GXO traded 1.12M shares on average per day over the past three months and 893.69k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 118.62M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 116.65M. Insiders hold about 0.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 90.90% stake in the company. Shares short for GXO as of Oct 13, 2022 were 3.61M with a Short Ratio of 3.61M, compared to 3.68M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.04% and a Short% of Float of 3.40%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 15 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.69 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.75 and a low estimate of $0.64, while EPS last year was $0.56. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.8, with high estimates of $0.93 and low estimates of $0.74.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.84 and $2.7 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.77. EPS for the following year is $2.89, with 16 analysts recommending between $3.34 and $2.37.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 17 analysts have provided revenue estimates for GXO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $9.43B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $8.56B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $9.03B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $7.94B, up 13.80% from the average estimate. Based on 17 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $9.79B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $10.56B and the low estimate is $8.99B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 8.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.