There’s a different equity story being told by sentiment: Innoviz Technologies Ltd. (INVZ).

In the latest session, Innoviz Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: INVZ) closed at $4.43 down -3.28% from its previous closing price of $4.58. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.1500 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2359117 shares were traded. INVZ stock price reached its highest trading level at $4.5200 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $4.1500.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Innoviz Technologies Ltd.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 8.10 and its Current Ratio is at 8.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Rosenblatt on October 25, 2022, initiated with a Neutral rating and assigned the stock a target price of $5.

On September 20, 2022, JP Morgan started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $22.JP Morgan initiated its Overweight rating on September 20, 2022, with a $22 target price.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 88.22 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.12.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, INVZ has reached a high of $8.03, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.89. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 4.9836, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 4.2718.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, INVZ has traded an average of 1.61M shares per day and 1.24M over the past ten days. A total of 135.81M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 121.94M. Insiders hold about 7.35% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 46.50% stake in the company. Shares short for INVZ as of Oct 13, 2022 were 2.56M with a Short Ratio of 2.56M, compared to 2.31M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.88% and a Short% of Float of 2.27%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 3 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.26 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.22 and a low estimate of -$0.34, while EPS last year was -$0.2. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.28, with high estimates of -$0.23 and low estimates of -$0.39.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.76 and -$1.17 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.93. EPS for the following year is -$0.93, with 4 analysts recommending between -$0.8 and -$1.18.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 3 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $2.23M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $2.5M to a low estimate of $1.8M. As of the current estimate, Innoviz Technologies Ltd.’s year-ago sales were $2.08M, an estimated increase of 7.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $2.75M, an increase of 66.20% over than the figure of $7.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $3.5M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $2M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for INVZ’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $9.5M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $7.37M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $8.22M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $5.47M, up 50.40% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $35.87M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $40M and the low estimate is $31M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 336.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.