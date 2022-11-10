There’s a different equity story being told by sentiment: TriNet Group Inc. (TNET).

As of close of business last night, TriNet Group Inc.’s stock clocked out at $66.48, down -0.15% from its previous closing price of $66.58. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.10 from its previous closing price. On the day, 455594 shares were traded. TNET stock price reached its highest trading level at $67.30 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $66.26.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of TNET’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 7.55 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 15.94. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.30 and its Current Ratio is at 1.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.58.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Cowen on September 08, 2022, initiated with a Market Perform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $83.

On August 16, 2022, JP Morgan Downgraded its rating to Underweight which previously was Neutral and also upped its target price recommendation from $89 to $96.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 03 when Chamberlain Paul Edward sold 125 shares for $61.93 per share. The transaction valued at 7,741 led to the insider holds 36,034 shares of the business.

Goldfield Burton M. sold 6,250 shares of TNET for $404,903 on Oct 28. The PRESIDENT, CEO and DIRECTOR now owns 210,268 shares after completing the transaction at $64.78 per share. On Oct 03, another insider, Chamberlain Paul Edward, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 125 shares for $72.21 each. As a result, the insider received 9,026 and left with 36,159 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, TriNet’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 11.44, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 12.71. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.57. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.85 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.81.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TNET has reached a high of $109.40, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $60.60. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 73.38, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 82.12.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that TNET traded 244.32K shares on average per day over the past three months and 502.13k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 62.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 58.18M. Insiders hold about 1.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 95.40% stake in the company. Shares short for TNET as of Oct 13, 2022 were 2.08M with a Short Ratio of 2.08M, compared to 2M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.34% and a Short% of Float of 5.61%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 6 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.42 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.76 and a low estimate of $0.15, while EPS last year was $1.13. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.77, with high estimates of $1.97 and low estimates of $1.34.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $6.45 and $6.05 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $6.23. EPS for the following year is $5.31, with 6 analysts recommending between $6 and $4.23.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 4 analysts expect revenue to total $1.26B. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.3B to a low estimate of $1.23B. As of the current estimate, TriNet Group Inc.’s year-ago sales were $293M, an estimated increase of 331.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.34B, an increase of 239.10% less than the figure of $331.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.37B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.29B.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TNET’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $4.95B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $4.89B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $4.92B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.2B, up 309.50% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $5.3B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $5.37B and the low estimate is $5.17B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 7.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.