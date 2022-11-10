There’s a new sense of excitement surrounding Amgen Inc. (AMGN)

The closing price of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ: AMGN) was $289.65 for the day, down -0.94% from the previous closing price of $292.39. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.74 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3464744 shares were traded. AMGN stock price reached its highest trading level at $296.22 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $289.26.

Ratios:

Our analysis of AMGN’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 21.44 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 36.25. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.20 and its Current Ratio is at 1.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 15.10 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 14.76.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On October 11, 2022, Morgan Stanley Upgraded its rating to Overweight which previously was Equal-Weight and also upped its target price recommendation from $257 to $279.

On May 23, 2022, SVB Leerink started tracking the stock assigning a Mkt Perform rating and target price of $256.SVB Leerink initiated its Mkt Perform rating on May 23, 2022, with a $256 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 08 when Grygiel Nancy A. sold 545 shares for $293.54 per share. The transaction valued at 159,977 led to the insider holds 13,009 shares of the business.

Williams R Sanders sold 200 shares of AMGN for $49,992 on Aug 22. The Director now owns 5,301 shares after completing the transaction at $249.96 per share. On Aug 18, another insider, ECKERT ROBERT, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 6,600 shares for $249.00 each. As a result, the insider received 1,643,378 and left with 21,184 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Amgen’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 24.54, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 15.52. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.20. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.84 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 64.08.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AMGN has reached a high of $296.67, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $198.64. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 245.12, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 241.96.

Shares Statistics:

AMGN traded an average of 2.74M shares per day over the past three months and 3.19M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 535.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 532.32M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 79.90% stake in the company. Shares short for AMGN as of Oct 13, 2022 were 16.84M with a Short Ratio of 16.84M, compared to 16.95M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.15% and a Short% of Float of 3.15%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 6.56, AMGN has a forward annual dividend rate of 7.76. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.24%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.98%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.82. The current Payout Ratio is 62.50% for AMGN, which recently paid a dividend on Dec 07, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Aug 16, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Nov 21, 1999 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 21 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $4.44 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $4.75 and a low estimate of $4.23, while EPS last year was $4.67. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $4.16, with high estimates of $4.76 and low estimates of $3.89.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $18.09 and $16.88 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $17.49. EPS for the following year is $18.64, with 23 analysts recommending between $21.02 and $16.52.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 25 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AMGN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $26.49B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $25.8B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $26.14B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $25.98B, up 0.60% from the average estimate. Based on 25 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $27.2B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $28.7B and the low estimate is $26.25B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.