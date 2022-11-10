There’s a new sense of excitement surrounding KT Corporation (KT)

The closing price of KT Corporation (NYSE: KT) was $13.34 for the day, up 1.21% from the previous closing price of $13.18. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.16 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1095099 shares were traded. KT stock price reached its highest trading level at $13.47 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $13.31.

Ratios:

Our analysis of KT’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 2.33 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 2.04. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 1.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.74 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.54.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, KT’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 6.24. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.52. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.40 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.59.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, KT has reached a high of $15.30, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $11.56. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 12.70, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 13.68.

Shares Statistics:

KT traded an average of 1.08M shares per day over the past three months and 1.01M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 471.84M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 428.39M. Insiders hold about 5.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 23.50% stake in the company. Shares short for KT as of Oct 13, 2022 were 1.82M with a Short Ratio of 1.82M, compared to 1.67M on Sep 14, 2022.

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 1,350.00, KT has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.76.

