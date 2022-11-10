There’s a new sense of excitement surrounding Telos Corporation (TLS)

Telos Corporation (NASDAQ: TLS) closed the day trading at $3.44 down -68.84% from the previous closing price of $11.04. In other words, the price has decreased by -$7.6000 from its previous closing price. On the day, 8805263 shares were traded. TLS stock price reached its highest trading level at $8.0000 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.3450.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of TLS, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 1.92 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 14.78. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.30 and its Current Ratio is at 3.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.08 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.07.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, DA Davidson on November 09, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $4 from $15 previously.

On September 12, 2022, Wedbush Upgraded its rating to Outperform which previously was Neutral but kept the price unchanged to $15.

BMO Capital Markets Downgraded its Outperform to Market Perform on February 25, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $20 to $14.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 11 when Wood John B bought 125,000 shares for $6.97 per share. The transaction valued at 871,250 led to the insider holds 4,441,118 shares of the business.

Wood John B bought 100,000 shares of TLS for $1,814,000 on Nov 17. The Chairman and CEO now owns 3,795,563 shares after completing the transaction at $18.14 per share.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.98 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.34.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TLS has reached a high of $26.64, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $6.54. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 9.9424, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 9.3469.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, TLS traded about 451.79K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, TLS traded about 316.48k shares per day. A total of 67.88M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 42.24M. Insiders hold about 7.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 62.70% stake in the company. Shares short for TLS as of Oct 13, 2022 were 1.81M with a Short Ratio of 1.81M, compared to 2.21M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.68% and a Short% of Float of 3.41%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 7 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.2, with high estimates of $0.25 and low estimates of $0.16.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.41 and $0.08 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.3. EPS for the following year is $0.7, with 7 analysts recommending between $0.78 and $0.61.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TLS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $289.02M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $280M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $286.25M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $179.92M, up 59.10% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $407.77M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $422.2M and the low estimate is $398.02M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 42.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.