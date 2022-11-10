This company combines impressive quality with a generous valuation: Dutch Bros Inc. (BROS)

In the latest session, Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE: BROS) closed at $29.19 down -9.54% from its previous closing price of $32.27. In other words, the price has decreased by -$3.08 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2748760 shares were traded. BROS stock price reached its highest trading level at $31.87 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $29.00.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Dutch Bros Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.30 and its Current Ratio is at 0.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.93 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.44.

Upgrades & Downgrades

JP Morgan Downgraded its Overweight to Neutral on June 08, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $40.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 30 when Maxwell Brian sold 6,000 shares for $40.00 per share. The transaction valued at 240,000 led to the insider holds 1,153,620 shares of the business.

Maxwell Brian sold 12,000 shares of BROS for $537,759 on Aug 16. The Chief Operating Officer now owns 1,159,620 shares after completing the transaction at $44.81 per share. On Aug 15, another insider, Ricci Joth, who serves as the CEO and President of the company, sold 71,125 shares for $46.30 each. As a result, the insider received 3,293,083 and left with 2,453,865 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 8.20 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 44.23.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BROS has reached a high of $72.59, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $20.05. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 34.04, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 41.62.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, BROS has traded an average of 1.16M shares per day and 884.87k over the past ten days. A total of 163.71M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 33.88M. Insiders hold about 12.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 40.90% stake in the company. Shares short for BROS as of Oct 13, 2022 were 7.05M with a Short Ratio of 7.05M, compared to 5.96M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 13.15% and a Short% of Float of 20.74%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 9 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.08 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.11 and a low estimate of $0.02, while EPS last year was $0.23. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.07, with high estimates of $0.11 and low estimates of $0.01.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.25 and $0.18 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.21. EPS for the following year is $0.4, with 9 analysts recommending between $0.51 and $0.21.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 10 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $194.75M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $202.4M to a low estimate of $187.13M. As of the current estimate, Dutch Bros Inc.’s year-ago sales were $124.88M, an estimated increase of 55.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 10 analysts are estimating revenue of $190.83M, an increase of 36.20% less than the figure of $55.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $198M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $185.78M.

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BROS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $736.06M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $713.04M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $724.52M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $497.88M, up 45.50% from the average estimate. Based on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $963.47M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $998.8M and the low estimate is $934.92M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 33.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.