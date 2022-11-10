This company combines impressive quality with a generous valuation: Monte Rosa Therapeutics Inc. (GLUE)

In the latest session, Monte Rosa Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: GLUE) closed at $7.60 down -4.40% from its previous closing price of $7.95. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.35 from its previous closing price. On the day, 907602 shares were traded. GLUE stock price reached its highest trading level at $8.04 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $7.45.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Monte Rosa Therapeutics Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 20.10 and its Current Ratio is at 20.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, UBS on October 13, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $22.

On August 15, 2022, Jefferies started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $20.

On April 28, 2022, Credit Suisse started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $19.Credit Suisse initiated its Neutral rating on April 28, 2022, with a $19 target price.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, GLUE has reached a high of $26.50, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $6.05. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 7.97, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 10.24.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, GLUE has traded an average of 228.58K shares per day and 132.14k over the past ten days. A total of 46.67M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 46.30M. Insiders hold about 0.89% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 97.80% stake in the company. Shares short for GLUE as of Oct 13, 2022 were 4.82M with a Short Ratio of 4.82M, compared to 4.92M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 10.33% and a Short% of Float of 27.72%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 7 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.6 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.58 and a low estimate of -$0.65, while EPS last year was -$0.43. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.62, with high estimates of -$0.58 and low estimates of -$0.71.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$2.23 and -$2.44 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$2.3. EPS for the following year is -$2.67, with 9 analysts recommending between -$2.54 and -$2.76.