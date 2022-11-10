This company combines impressive quality with a generous valuation: Motorola Solutions Inc. (MSI)

As of close of business last night, Motorola Solutions Inc.’s stock clocked out at $253.62, down -1.24% from its previous closing price of $256.80. In other words, the price has decreased by -$3.18 from its previous closing price. On the day, 765172 shares were traded. MSI stock price reached its highest trading level at $255.98 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $252.65.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of MSI’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 60.69 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 88.26. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.90 and its Current Ratio is at 1.20.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Morgan Stanley on September 14, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Equal-Weight and sets its target price to $260 from $240 previously.

On May 23, 2022, Morgan Stanley Upgraded its rating to Overweight which previously was Equal-Weight but kept the price unchanged to $240.

On April 26, 2022, Loop Capital started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $295.Loop Capital initiated its Buy rating on April 26, 2022, with a $295 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 08 when BROWN GREGORY Q sold 2,052 shares for $259.07 per share. The transaction valued at 531,603 led to the insider holds 70,476 shares of the business.

BROWN GREGORY Q sold 20,000 shares of MSI for $5,100,968 on Nov 07. The Chairman and CEO now owns 70,476 shares after completing the transaction at $255.05 per share. On Nov 07, another insider, HACKER MARK S., who serves as the EVP, GC & Chief Admin Officer of the company, sold 7,914 shares for $254.55 each. As a result, the insider received 2,014,599 and left with 5,180 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Motorola’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 36.53, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 22.68. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.20. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.14.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MSI has reached a high of $273.65, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $195.18. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 236.79, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 227.97.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that MSI traded 726.16K shares on average per day over the past three months and 979.04k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 167.20M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 165.98M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 88.50% stake in the company. Shares short for MSI as of Oct 13, 2022 were 1.34M with a Short Ratio of 1.34M, compared to 1.53M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.80% and a Short% of Float of 0.91%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 2.63, MSI has a forward annual dividend rate of 3.16. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.02%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.32%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.52. The current Payout Ratio is 42.00% for MSI, which recently paid a dividend on Oct 13, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Sep 13, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jan 03, 2011 when the company split stock in a 10000:40425 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 11 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $2.88 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $2.94 and a low estimate of $2.85, while EPS last year was $2.35. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $3.43, with high estimates of $3.48 and low estimates of $3.39.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $10.19 and $10.03 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $10.08. EPS for the following year is $11.18, with 14 analysts recommending between $11.58 and $10.57.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 14 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MSI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $9.03B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $8.82B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $8.87B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $8.17B, up 8.50% from the average estimate. Based on 14 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $9.45B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $9.67B and the low estimate is $9.16B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 6.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.