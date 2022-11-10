Timing, Fundamentals, and Diversification of Amicus Therapeutics Inc. (FOLD)

The closing price of Amicus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: FOLD) was $10.65 for the day, down -1.11% from the previous closing price of $10.77. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.12 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2561734 shares were traded. FOLD stock price reached its highest trading level at $10.98 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $10.49.

Ratios:

Our analysis of FOLD’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.90 and its Current Ratio is at 3.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.25 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.25.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Morgan Stanley on September 09, 2022, initiated with a Equal-Weight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $14.

SVB Leerink Upgraded its Mkt Perform to Outperform on January 14, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $12 to $16.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 01 when Crowley John F sold 11,346 shares for $10.32 per share. The transaction valued at 117,052 led to the insider holds 823,737 shares of the business.

Campbell Bradley L sold 5,470 shares of FOLD for $54,759 on Nov 01. The President & CEO now owns 689,618 shares after completing the transaction at $10.01 per share. On Oct 17, another insider, Crowley John F, who serves as the Executive Chairman of the company, sold 10,468 shares for $10.90 each. As a result, the insider received 114,148 and left with 835,083 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, FOLD now has a Market Capitalization of 3.03B and an Enterprise Value of 3.12B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 8.98 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 18.05. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 9.66 whereas that against EBITDA is -14.69.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for FOLD is 0.85, which has changed by -8.82% over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of -19.37% over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, FOLD has reached a high of $12.96, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $5.91. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 10.70, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 9.68.

Shares Statistics:

FOLD traded an average of 2.60M shares per day over the past three months and 2.87M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 291.97M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 251.89M. Shares short for FOLD as of Oct 13, 2022 were 20.78M with a Short Ratio of 20.78M, compared to 22.2M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7.41% and a Short% of Float of 7.45%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 11 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.16 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.07 and a low estimate of -$0.23, while EPS last year was -$0.29. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.12, with high estimates of -$0.06 and low estimates of -$0.17.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.38 and -$0.96 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.81. EPS for the following year is -$0.2, with 12 analysts recommending between $0.01 and -$0.44.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 11 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $94.8M to a low estimate of $83M. As of the current estimate, Amicus Therapeutics Inc.’s year-ago sales were $82.15M, an estimated increase of 6.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $90.68M, an increase of 15.20% over than the figure of $6.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $100.8M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $83M.

A total of 13 analysts have provided revenue estimates for FOLD’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $362.2M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $324.14M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $331.81M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $305.51M, up 8.60% from the average estimate. Based on 13 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $454.18M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $526M and the low estimate is $384.9M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 36.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.