Timing, Fundamentals, and Diversification of Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (AVDL)

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ: AVDL) closed the day trading at $5.73 down -7.88% from the previous closing price of $6.22. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.49 from its previous closing price. On the day, 818757 shares were traded. AVDL stock price reached its highest trading level at $6.45 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $5.64.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of AVDL, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.70 and its Current Ratio is at 2.70.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Jefferies on August 10, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Hold and sets its target price to $8 from $6 previously.

Stifel Downgraded its Buy to Hold on May 26, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $9 to $2.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 01 when Glass Geoffrey Michael bought 45,000 shares for $2.14 per share. The transaction valued at 96,300 led to the insider holds 45,000 shares of the business.

Ende Eric J bought 20,000 shares of AVDL for $45,496 on Jun 01. The Director now owns 134,900 shares after completing the transaction at $2.27 per share. On May 31, another insider, Ende Eric J, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 15,000 shares for $2.16 each. As a result, the insider paid 32,394 and bolstered with 114,900 shares of the company.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AVDL has reached a high of $11.59, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.05. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 5.90, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 5.48.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, AVDL traded about 578.86K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, AVDL traded about 454.12k shares per day. A total of 59.04M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 35.64M. Insiders hold about 0.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 57.10% stake in the company. Shares short for AVDL as of Oct 13, 2022 were 4.08M with a Short Ratio of 4.08M, compared to 3.96M on Sep 14, 2022.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 9 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.25 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.07 and a low estimate of -$0.48, while EPS last year was -$0.38. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.23, with high estimates of -$0.13 and low estimates of -$0.36.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.04 and -$2.29 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.82. EPS for the following year is -$1.08, with 9 analysts recommending between -$0.49 and -$1.67.