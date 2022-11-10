Timing, Fundamentals, and Diversification of Itron Inc. (ITRI)

The closing price of Itron Inc. (NASDAQ: ITRI) was $50.43 for the day, up 0.14% from the previous closing price of $50.36. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.07 from its previous closing price. On the day, 550562 shares were traded. ITRI stock price reached its highest trading level at $50.61 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $49.04.

Ratios:

Our analysis of ITRI’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 10.92 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 113.28. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.30 and its Current Ratio is at 1.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.41.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On August 05, 2022, Stephens Downgraded its rating to Equal-Weight which previously was Overweight and also lowered its target price recommendation from $65 to $55.

On May 12, 2022, Piper Sandler started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $51.Piper Sandler initiated its Neutral rating on May 12, 2022, with a $51 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 20 when Deitrich Thomas sold 2,605 shares for $47.66 per share. The transaction valued at 124,154 led to the insider holds 146,997 shares of the business.

Marcolini John F. sold 170 shares of ITRI for $8,624 on Sep 12. The SVP, Networked Solutions now owns 8,328 shares after completing the transaction at $50.73 per share. On Jul 05, another insider, Marcolini John F., who serves as the SVP, Networked Solutions of the company, sold 199 shares for $45.93 each. As a result, the insider received 9,141 and left with 8,498 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.21 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.05.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ITRI has reached a high of $76.30, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $39.38. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 46.22, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 50.02.

Shares Statistics:

ITRI traded an average of 330.60K shares per day over the past three months and 457.3k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 45.07M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 44.62M. Shares short for ITRI as of Oct 13, 2022 were 2.16M with a Short Ratio of 2.16M, compared to 1.86M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.79% and a Short% of Float of 6.62%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 10 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.22 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.29 and a low estimate of $0.09, while EPS last year was $0.21. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.34, with high estimates of $0.43 and low estimates of $0.26.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.86 and $0.67 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.75. EPS for the following year is $2.23, with 11 analysts recommending between $2.61 and $1.9.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ITRI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.88B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.84B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.86B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.98B, down -5.90% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.07B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.19B and the low estimate is $1.97B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 11.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.