Timing, Fundamentals, and Diversification of Meta Platforms Inc. (META)

The closing price of Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ: META) was $101.47 for the day, up 5.18% from the previous closing price of $96.47. In other words, the price has increased by $+5.00 from its previous closing price. On the day, 107393695 shares were traded. META stock price reached its highest trading level at $104.90 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $100.90.

Ratios:

Our analysis of META’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 6.30 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 10.01. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.60 and its Current Ratio is at 2.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.08 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.08.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Morgan Stanley Downgraded its Overweight to Equal-Weight on October 27, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $205 to $105.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 01 when Newstead Jennifer sold 342 shares for $94.31 per share. The transaction valued at 32,254 led to the insider holds 20,244 shares of the business.

Newstead Jennifer sold 342 shares of META for $44,734 on Oct 25. The Chief Legal Officer now owns 20,586 shares after completing the transaction at $130.80 per share. On Oct 18, another insider, Newstead Jennifer, who serves as the Chief Legal Officer of the company, sold 342 shares for $137.00 each. As a result, the insider received 46,854 and left with 20,928 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Meta’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 9.68, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 12.40. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.23 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.19.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, META has reached a high of $353.83, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $88.09. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 134.28, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 180.95.

Shares Statistics:

META traded an average of 39.33M shares per day over the past three months and 96.47M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 2.68B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 2.24B. Insiders hold about 0.55% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 76.50% stake in the company. Shares short for META as of Oct 13, 2022 were 25.87M with a Short Ratio of 25.87M, compared to 29.75M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.96% and a Short% of Float of 1.14%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 39 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $2.33 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $3.22 and a low estimate of $1.41, while EPS last year was $3.67. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.6, with high estimates of $2.84 and low estimates of $0.71.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $12.6 and $8.25 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $9.35. EPS for the following year is $8.53, with 53 analysts recommending between $15.69 and $4.96.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 39 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $35.48B to a low estimate of $30.01B. As of the current estimate, Meta Platforms Inc.’s year-ago sales were $33.67B, an estimated decrease of -5.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 30 analysts are estimating revenue of $27.75B, a decrease of -0.60% over than the figure of -$5.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $31.64B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $25.98B.

A total of 50 analysts have provided revenue estimates for META’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $127.36B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $114.45B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $116.83B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $117.93B, down -0.90% from the average estimate. Based on 51 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $124.1B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $146.47B and the low estimate is $116.26B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 6.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.