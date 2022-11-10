Timing, Fundamentals, and Diversification of Ocuphire Pharma Inc. (OCUP)

Ocuphire Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: OCUP) closed the day trading at $2.42 down -2.81% from the previous closing price of $2.49. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0700 from its previous closing price. On the day, 802951 shares were traded. OCUP stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.4800 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.1000.

For a better understanding of OCUP, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 5.40 and its Current Ratio is at 5.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 20 when Sooch Mina bought 12,500 shares for $2.02 per share. The transaction valued at 25,300 led to the insider holds 425,022 shares of the business.

MANUSO JAMES S J bought 5,000 shares of OCUP for $9,950 on May 20. The Director now owns 21,570 shares after completing the transaction at $1.99 per share. On May 19, another insider, Sooch Mina, who serves as the President and CEO of the company, bought 12,500 shares for $2.07 each. As a result, the insider paid 25,879 and bolstered with 412,522 shares of the company.

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 100.96 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.23.

Over the past 52 weeks, OCUP has reached a high of $5.50, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.78. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.2322, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.4980.

Over the past 3-months, OCUP traded about 170.54K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, OCUP traded about 712.96k shares per day. A total of 20.58M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 19.80M. Insiders hold about 3.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 12.20% stake in the company. Shares short for OCUP as of Oct 13, 2022 were 302.84k with a Short Ratio of 0.30M, compared to 459.38k on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.47% and a Short% of Float of 1.52%.

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 6 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.29 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.26 and a low estimate of -$0.32, while EPS last year was -$0.25. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.29, with high estimates of -$0.2 and low estimates of -$0.35.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.03 and -$1.26 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.18. EPS for the following year is -$1.37, with 6 analysts recommending between -$1.04 and -$1.89.