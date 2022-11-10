Timing, Fundamentals, and Diversification of Silk Road Medical Inc (SILK)

Silk Road Medical Inc (NASDAQ: SILK) closed the day trading at $44.95 up 6.62% from the previous closing price of $42.16. In other words, the price has increased by $+2.79 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1293434 shares were traded. SILK stock price reached its highest trading level at $50.00 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $42.51.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of SILK, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 6.10 and its Current Ratio is at 6.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.23 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.23.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On April 06, 2022, Wolfe Research started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $48.

Citigroup Upgraded its Sell to Neutral on November 19, 2021, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $50.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 01 when Davis Andrew S. sold 6,753 shares for $44.17 per share. The transaction valued at 298,280 led to the insider holds 98,205 shares of the business.

Rogers Erica J. sold 10,000 shares of SILK for $423,218 on Oct 11. The President and CEO now owns 246,199 shares after completing the transaction at $42.32 per share. On Oct 03, another insider, Davis Andrew S., who serves as the Chief Commercial Officer of the company, sold 6,753 shares for $44.76 each. As a result, the insider received 302,264 and left with 98,205 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 14.75 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 26.29.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SILK has reached a high of $61.48, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $27.21. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 43.16, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 39.00.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, SILK traded about 362.83K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, SILK traded about 372.97k shares per day. A total of 37.52M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 36.53M. Shares short for SILK as of Oct 13, 2022 were 2.77M with a Short Ratio of 2.77M, compared to 2.42M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7.87% and a Short% of Float of 9.06%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 5 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.42 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.35 and a low estimate of -$0.45, while EPS last year was -$0.4. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.41, with high estimates of -$0.33 and low estimates of -$0.47.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.55 and -$1.84 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.72. EPS for the following year is -$1.36, with 7 analysts recommending between -$0.38 and -$1.68.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SILK’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $132.07M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $127.62M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $130.6M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $101.47M, up 28.70% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $164.83M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $169.9M and the low estimate is $161.27M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 26.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.