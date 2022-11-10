Update from AppLovin Corporation (APP): A steady trajectory

AppLovin Corporation (NASDAQ: APP) closed the day trading at $13.74 down -9.49% from the previous closing price of $15.18. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.44 from its previous closing price. On the day, 7748432 shares were traded. APP stock price reached its highest trading level at $14.83 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $13.20.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of APP, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 5.30 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 17.79. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.80 and its Current Ratio is at 2.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.69 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.67.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Wedbush on October 14, 2022, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $26.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 24 when Shikin Vasily sold 22,500 shares for $26.59 per share. The transaction valued at 598,268 led to the insider holds 2,644,535 shares of the business.

Vivas Eduardo sold 88,822 shares of APP for $2,865,182 on Aug 16. The Director now owns 10,692,259 shares after completing the transaction at $32.26 per share. On Aug 15, another insider, Vivas Eduardo, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 3,328 shares for $35.89 each. As a result, the insider received 119,446 and left with 80,810 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.73 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.69.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, APP has reached a high of $116.09, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $14.32. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 20.39, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 38.22.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, APP traded about 2.65M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, APP traded about 2.4M shares per day. A total of 373.91M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 179.95M. Insiders hold about 5.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 49.50% stake in the company. Shares short for APP as of Oct 13, 2022 were 15.51M with a Short Ratio of 15.51M, compared to 14.88M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.19% and a Short% of Float of 9.68%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 12 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.12 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.39 and a low estimate of $0.03, while EPS last year was $0. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.24, with high estimates of $0.66 and low estimates of $0.12.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.68 and -$0.2 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.03. EPS for the following year is $0.98, with 14 analysts recommending between $1.7 and $0.38.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 19 analysts have provided revenue estimates for APP’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.08B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.88B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.97B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.79B, up 6.20% from the average estimate. Based on 19 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.56B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.85B and the low estimate is $3.14B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 20.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.