Update from Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. (BIO): A steady trajectory

The closing price of Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. (NYSE: BIO) was $403.49 for the day, up 5.67% from the previous closing price of $381.83. In other words, the price has increased by $+21.66 from its previous closing price. On the day, 646675 shares were traded. BIO stock price reached its highest trading level at $406.41 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $379.89.

Ratios:

Our analysis of BIO’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 6.39 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 78.09. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.30 and its Current Ratio is at 5.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.14 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.14.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Credit Suisse on August 25, 2022, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $715.

On January 28, 2022, Citigroup reiterated its Buy rating and also upped its target price recommendation from $915 to $750.

On January 08, 2020, Wells Fargo started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $430.Wells Fargo initiated its Overweight rating on January 08, 2020, with a $430 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 05 when RAMALINGAM AJIT sold 518 shares for $537.00 per share. The transaction valued at 278,166 led to the insider holds 98 shares of the business.

TUMOLO ANNETTE sold 4,800 shares of BIO for $3,600,240 on Nov 12. The Executive Vice President now owns 4,593 shares after completing the transaction at $750.05 per share. On Nov 11, another insider, TUMOLO ANNETTE, who serves as the Executive Vice President of the company, sold 1,546 shares for $749.00 each. As a result, the insider received 1,157,958 and left with 4,593 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.22 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.42.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BIO has reached a high of $784.39, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $344.63. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 422.82, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 512.28.

Shares Statistics:

BIO traded an average of 208.39K shares per day over the past three months and 367.73k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 29.73M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 21.19M. Insiders hold about 3.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 79.90% stake in the company. Shares short for BIO as of Oct 13, 2022 were 248.82k with a Short Ratio of 0.25M, compared to 378.41k on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.84% and a Short% of Float of 1.18%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 4 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $3.38 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $3.47 and a low estimate of $3.19, while EPS last year was $3.21. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $4.01, with high estimates of $4.65 and low estimates of $3.63.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $14.43 and $14.35 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $14.39. EPS for the following year is $15.43, with 4 analysts recommending between $15.65 and $14.92.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 3 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $771.26M to a low estimate of $755.61M. As of the current estimate, Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.’s year-ago sales were $732.77M, an estimated increase of 4.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $698.23M, a decrease of -0.30% less than the figure of $4.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $752.6M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $670M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BIO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.86B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.83B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.84B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.92B, down -2.80% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.99B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.06B and the low estimate is $2.86B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 5.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.