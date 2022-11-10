Update from Henry Schein Inc. (HSIC): A steady trajectory

The closing price of Henry Schein Inc. (NASDAQ: HSIC) was $74.43 for the day, up 0.83% from the previous closing price of $73.82. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.61 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1361862 shares were traded. HSIC stock price reached its highest trading level at $75.24 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $72.96.

Ratios:

Our analysis of HSIC’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 89.52 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 14.76. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.90 and its Current Ratio is at 1.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.24 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.21.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On July 21, 2022, Goldman Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Buy and also lowered its target price recommendation from $93 to $85.

Robert W. Baird Downgraded its Outperform to Neutral on June 14, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $103 to $88.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 26 when BENJAMIN GERALD A sold 11,489 shares for $85.47 per share. The transaction valued at 981,965 led to the insider holds 95,616 shares of the business.

Siegel Walter sold 15,070 shares of HSIC for $1,250,358 on May 06. The Sr. VP & Chief Legal Officer now owns 40,122 shares after completing the transaction at $82.97 per share. On May 06, another insider, Ettinger Michael S, who serves as the SVP Corp/Legal Ch of Staff Sec of the company, sold 21,112 shares for $84.69 each. As a result, the insider received 1,788,046 and left with 73,853 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Henry’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 16.01, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 14.69. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.99. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.76 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.84.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, HSIC has reached a high of $92.68, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $64.75. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 69.98, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 78.59.

Shares Statistics:

HSIC traded an average of 897.26K shares per day over the past three months and 1.51M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 137.35M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 134.72M. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 98.20% stake in the company. Shares short for HSIC as of Oct 13, 2022 were 4.36M with a Short Ratio of 4.36M, compared to 4.37M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.20% and a Short% of Float of 3.64%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 12 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.14 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.18 and a low estimate of $1.01, while EPS last year was $1.1. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.24, with high estimates of $1.34 and low estimates of $1.18.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.88 and $4.77 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.84. EPS for the following year is $5.12, with 14 analysts recommending between $5.28 and $4.82.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 11 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $3.31B to a low estimate of $3.09B. As of the current estimate, Henry Schein Inc.’s year-ago sales were $2.95B, an estimated increase of 8.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 11 analysts are estimating revenue of $3.48B, an increase of 4.30% less than the figure of $8.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $3.62B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $3.34B.

A total of 13 analysts have provided revenue estimates for HSIC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $13.09B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $12.68B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $12.89B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $12.4B, up 3.90% from the average estimate. Based on 13 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $13.27B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $13.61B and the low estimate is $12.61B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 2.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.