Update from Wabash National Corporation (WNC): A steady trajectory

The closing price of Wabash National Corporation (NYSE: WNC) was $22.77 for the day, down -0.87% from the previous closing price of $22.97. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.20 from its previous closing price. On the day, 516169 shares were traded. WNC stock price reached its highest trading level at $23.04 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $22.11.

Ratios:

Our analysis of WNC’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 13.13 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 20.74. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.90 and its Current Ratio is at 1.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.23 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.23.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, DA Davidson on December 17, 2021, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $25.

On March 26, 2021, Vertical Research started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $25.

On November 21, 2019, Raymond James started tracking the stock assigning a Strong Buy rating and target price of $19.Raymond James initiated its Strong Buy rating on November 21, 2019, with a $19 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 01 when Yeagy Brent L sold 7,986 shares for $21.56 per share. The transaction valued at 172,178 led to the insider holds 427,135 shares of the business.

Smith Dustin T sold 30,000 shares of WNC for $540,060 on Oct 26. The SVP, Chief Strategy Officer now owns 74,004 shares after completing the transaction at $18.00 per share. On Oct 26, another insider, Yeagy Brent L, who serves as the President & CEO of the company, sold 11,703 shares for $17.84 each. As a result, the insider received 208,817 and left with 435,121 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Wabash’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 24.80, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 9.68. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.65. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.46 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.07.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, WNC has reached a high of $23.25, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $12.23. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 17.06, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 16.09.

Shares Statistics:

WNC traded an average of 385.50K shares per day over the past three months and 665.87k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 48.52M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 47.16M. Shares short for WNC as of Oct 13, 2022 were 3.64M with a Short Ratio of 3.64M, compared to 3.4M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7.49% and a Short% of Float of 10.97%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.32, WNC has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.32. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.39%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.70%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.06. The current Payout Ratio is 34.10% for WNC, which recently paid a dividend on Oct 26, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Oct 04, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jul 28, 1994 when the company split stock in a 3:2 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 5 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.69 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.73 and a low estimate of $0.61, while EPS last year was $0.07. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.36, with high estimates of $0.45 and low estimates of $0.27.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.15 and $1.88 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.09. EPS for the following year is $2.35, with 5 analysts recommending between $2.56 and $2.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 5 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $675.8M to a low estimate of $647.71M. As of the current estimate, Wabash National Corporation’s year-ago sales were $479.28M, an estimated increase of 38.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $617.53M, an increase of 12.90% less than the figure of $38.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $635.4M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $595M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for WNC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.52B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.49B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.5B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.8B, up 38.90% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.62B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.68B and the low estimate is $2.53B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.