Update from Ziff Davis Inc. (ZD): A steady trajectory

The closing price of Ziff Davis Inc. (NASDAQ: ZD) was $81.31 for the day, up 10.12% from the previous closing price of $73.84. In other words, the price has increased by $+7.47 from its previous closing price. On the day, 518632 shares were traded. ZD stock price reached its highest trading level at $83.26 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $75.29.

Ratios:

Our analysis of ZD’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.10 and its Current Ratio is at 2.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.61 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.58.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Evercore ISI on September 20, 2022, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $90.

On November 30, 2021, Wedbush started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $150.Wedbush initiated its Outperform rating on November 30, 2021, with a $150 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 16 when FAY SARAH ANN bought 1,162 shares for $86.49 per share. The transaction valued at 100,500 led to the insider holds 11,070 shares of the business.

Harris Teresa A bought 460 shares of ZD for $49,772 on Dec 03. The Director now owns 460 shares after completing the transaction at $108.20 per share.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Ziff’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 10.72, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 11.35. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.94. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.70 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.13.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ZD has reached a high of $134.99, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $66.85. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 73.93, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 84.52.

Shares Statistics:

ZD traded an average of 281.11K shares per day over the past three months and 285.98k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 46.98M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 44.85M. Shares short for ZD as of Oct 13, 2022 were 3.17M with a Short Ratio of 3.17M, compared to 3.14M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.71% and a Short% of Float of 7.88%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 8 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.53 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.69 and a low estimate of $1.42, while EPS last year was $2.34. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.36, with high estimates of $2.44 and low estimates of $2.24.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $6.69 and $6.55 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $6.62. EPS for the following year is $7.16, with 8 analysts recommending between $7.63 and $6.94.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ZD’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.43B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.41B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.42B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.42B, up 0.20% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.51B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.57B and the low estimate is $1.49B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 6.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.