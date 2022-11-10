What shareholders can do to beat the market with Atossa Therapeutics Inc. (ATOS) stock

In the latest session, Atossa Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ATOS) closed at $0.80 down -2.44% from its previous closing price of $0.81. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0199 from its previous closing price. On the day, 503139 shares were traded. ATOS stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.8337 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.7900.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Atossa Therapeutics Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 35.20 and its Current Ratio is at 35.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Maxim Group on January 26, 2018, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $2.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ATOS has reached a high of $2.75, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.77. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.8766, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.0616.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, ATOS has traded an average of 537.43K shares per day and 620.22k over the past ten days. A total of 126.62M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 126.57M. Insiders hold about 0.04% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 25.00% stake in the company. Shares short for ATOS as of Oct 13, 2022 were 10.6M with a Short Ratio of 10.60M, compared to 11.43M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 8.37% and a Short% of Float of 8.37%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 1 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.06 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.06 and a low estimate of -$0.06, while EPS last year was -$0.04. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.06, with high estimates of -$0.06 and low estimates of -$0.06.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.2 and -$0.2 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.2. EPS for the following year is -$0.22, with 1 analysts recommending between -$0.22 and -$0.22.