What shareholders can do to beat the market with Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc. (CWAN) stock

As of close of business last night, Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc.’s stock clocked out at $16.50, down -2.88% from its previous closing price of $16.99. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.49 from its previous closing price. On the day, 588191 shares were traded. CWAN stock price reached its highest trading level at $16.99 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $16.41.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of CWAN’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 14.40 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 106.46. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 11.90 and its Current Ratio is at 11.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.22 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.21.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Goldman on July 13, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Sell and sets its target price to $12 from $23 previously.

On October 19, 2021, Wells Fargo started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $28.Wells Fargo initiated its Overweight rating on October 19, 2021, with a $28 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 10 when Durable Capital Partners LP bought 110,165 shares for $13.61 per share. The transaction valued at 1,498,890 led to the insider holds 9,675,988 shares of the business.

Durable Capital Partners LP bought 52,317 shares of CWAN for $723,870 on Jun 09. The 10% Owner now owns 9,565,823 shares after completing the transaction at $13.84 per share. On Jun 08, another insider, Durable Capital Partners LP, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, bought 79,828 shares for $13.95 each. As a result, the insider paid 1,113,965 and bolstered with 9,513,506 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 14.57 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 12.99.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CWAN has reached a high of $23.39, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $11.23. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 16.04, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 16.27.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that CWAN traded 344.01K shares on average per day over the past three months and 336.25k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 185.78M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 57.49M. Shares short for CWAN as of Oct 13, 2022 were 3.21M with a Short Ratio of 3.21M, compared to 3.17M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.35% and a Short% of Float of 10.01%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 11 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.05 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.07 and a low estimate of $0.04, while EPS last year was $0.04. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.06, with high estimates of $0.08 and low estimates of $0.05.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.26 and $0.2 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.22. EPS for the following year is $0.27, with 11 analysts recommending between $0.36 and $0.2.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 10 analysts expect revenue to total $74.6M. It ranges from a high estimate of $74.95M to a low estimate of $74M. As of the current estimate, Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc.’s year-ago sales were $64.49M, an estimated increase of 15.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 10 analysts are estimating revenue of $79.66M, an increase of 14.20% less than the figure of $15.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $80.36M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $78.03M.

A total of 11 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CWAN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $299.76M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $296.68M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $298.63M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $252.02M, up 18.50% from the average estimate. Based on 11 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $353.16M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $366M and the low estimate is $338.82M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 18.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.