What shareholders can do to beat the market with The Beachbody Company Inc. (BODY) stock

In the latest session, The Beachbody Company Inc. (NYSE: BODY) closed at $0.86 down -6.11% from its previous closing price of $0.92. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0563 from its previous closing price. On the day, 491295 shares were traded. BODY stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.9200 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.8500.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of The Beachbody Company Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.60 and its Current Ratio is at 0.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Credit Suisse on May 05, 2022, initiated with a Neutral rating and assigned the stock a target price of $2.27.

On March 29, 2022, BofA Securities started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $2.40.

Loop Capital Downgraded its Hold to Sell on November 17, 2021, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $2.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 01 when Daikeler Carl bought 225,000 shares for $2.18 per share. The transaction valued at 490,725 led to the insider holds 2,864,679 shares of the business.

Daikeler Carl bought 363,800 shares of BODY for $806,726 on May 31. The insider now owns 2,639,679 shares after completing the transaction at $2.22 per share. On May 27, another insider, Daikeler Carl, who serves as the insider of the company, bought 325,844 shares for $2.11 each. As a result, the insider paid 688,541 and bolstered with 2,275,879 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.34 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.95.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BODY has reached a high of $5.04, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.87. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.1088, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.5321.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, BODY has traded an average of 487.33K shares per day and 497.41k over the past ten days. A total of 307.20M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 145.46M. Insiders hold about 16.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 37.70% stake in the company. Shares short for BODY as of Oct 13, 2022 were 9.16M with a Short Ratio of 9.16M, compared to 9.28M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.94% and a Short% of Float of 8.31%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 5 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.13 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.1 and a low estimate of -$0.15, while EPS last year was -$0.13. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.12, with high estimates of -$0.08 and low estimates of -$0.19.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.52 and -$0.66 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.59. EPS for the following year is -$0.34, with 5 analysts recommending between -$0.24 and -$0.48.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 5 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $159.27M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $162M to a low estimate of $155.2M. As of the current estimate, The Beachbody Company Inc.’s year-ago sales were $246.93M, an estimated decrease of -35.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $157.16M, a decrease of -27.30% over than the figure of -$35.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $172.39M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $149.6M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BODY’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $708.6M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $682.9M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $694.55M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $873.64M, down -20.50% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $681.83M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $738.48M and the low estimate is $618.7M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -1.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.