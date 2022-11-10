Which analyst expects Haleon plc (HLN) to perform well in the near future?

As of close of business last night, Haleon plc’s stock clocked out at $6.42, up 1.42% from its previous closing price of $6.33. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.09 from its previous closing price. On the day, 9926095 shares were traded. HLN stock price reached its highest trading level at $6.49 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $6.36.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of HLN’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.80 and its Current Ratio is at 3.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.41 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.35.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, HLN now has a Market Capitalization of 29.59B and an Enterprise Value of 39.86B. As of this moment, Haleon’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 17.21. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.66 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.10. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.92 whereas that against EBITDA is 18.76.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, HLN has reached a high of $8.50, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $5.59. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 6.06, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 6.29.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that HLN traded 7.95M shares on average per day over the past three months and 7.26M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 4.62B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 2.84B. Insiders hold about 6.41% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 2.40% stake in the company. Shares short for HLN as of Oct 13, 2022 were 8.48M with a Short Ratio of 8.48M, compared to 8.94M on Sep 14, 2022.