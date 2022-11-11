A correction may be in store for Fortinet Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) shares?

In the latest session, Fortinet Inc. (NASDAQ: FTNT) closed at $54.39 up 9.04% from its previous closing price of $49.88. In other words, the price has increased by $+4.51 from its previous closing price. On the day, 7423880 shares were traded. FTNT stock price reached its highest trading level at $54.74 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $52.78.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Fortinet Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 24.76 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 39.42. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.00 and its Current Ratio is at 1.10.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On October 10, 2022, Morgan Stanley Upgraded its rating to Overweight which previously was Equal-Weight and also upped its target price recommendation from $66 to $69.

On October 07, 2022, SMBC Nikko started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $70.SMBC Nikko initiated its Outperform rating on October 07, 2022, with a $70 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 02 when Xie Michael sold 8,267 shares for $54.45 per share. The transaction valued at 450,159 led to the insider holds 29,772,120 shares of the business.

Jensen Keith sold 39,440 shares of FTNT for $1,994,430 on Aug 25. The CFO & Chief Accounting Officer now owns 4,541 shares after completing the transaction at $50.57 per share. On Aug 16, another insider, Jensen Keith, who serves as the CFO & Chief Accounting Officer of the company, sold 6,500 shares for $52.89 each. As a result, the insider received 343,778 and left with 4,541 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Fortinet’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 66.74, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 41.46. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.84. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 11.39.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for FTNT is 1.16, which has changed by -27.11% over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of -19.95% over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, FTNT has reached a high of $74.35, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $42.61. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 51.22, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 57.34.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, FTNT has traded an average of 5.53M shares per day and 7.27M over the past ten days. A total of 795.40M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 640.77M. Insiders hold about 11.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 70.60% stake in the company. Shares short for FTNT as of Oct 13, 2022 were 9.09M with a Short Ratio of 8.69M, compared to 12.16M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.15% and a Short% of Float of 1.42%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 27 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.39 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.41 and a low estimate of $0.39, while EPS last year was $0.25. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.28, with high estimates of $0.33 and low estimates of $0.25.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.21 and $1.11 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.15. EPS for the following year is $1.4, with 30 analysts recommending between $1.6 and $1.25.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 25 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $1.3B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $1.31B to a low estimate of $1.28B. As of the current estimate, Fortinet Inc.’s year-ago sales were $963.6M, an estimated increase of 34.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 24 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.19B, an increase of 24.20% less than the figure of $34.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.24B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.13B.

A total of 30 analysts have provided revenue estimates for FTNT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $4.45B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $4.42B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $4.43B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.34B, up 32.60% from the average estimate. Based on 30 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $5.39B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $5.66B and the low estimate is $5.12B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 21.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.