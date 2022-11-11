A correction may be in store for Mammoth Energy Services Inc. (NASDAQ:TUSK) shares?

As of close of business last night, Mammoth Energy Services Inc.’s stock clocked out at $6.64, up 24.11% from its previous closing price of $5.35. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.29 from its previous closing price. On the day, 563382 shares were traded. TUSK stock price reached its highest trading level at $6.77 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $5.44.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of TUSK’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.40 and its Current Ratio is at 3.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.21 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.21.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Barclays on September 30, 2019, Downgraded its rating to Equal Weight and sets its target price to $3.50 from $6.50 previously.

Imperial Capital reiterated its Outperform rating for the stock on August 05, 2019, while the target price for the stock was revised from $18 to $10.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 17 when WEXFORD CAPITAL LP bought 10,382 shares for $2.17 per share. The transaction valued at 22,578 led to the insider holds 22,434,125 shares of the business.

WEXFORD CAPITAL LP bought 35,000 shares of TUSK for $74,400 on Jun 16. The Director now owns 22,423,743 shares after completing the transaction at $2.13 per share. On Jun 15, another insider, WEXFORD CAPITAL LP, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 5,100 shares for $2.23 each. As a result, the insider paid 11,378 and bolstered with 22,388,743 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.01 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.69.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TUSK has reached a high of $6.37, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.35. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 4.38, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.88.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that TUSK traded 173.46K shares on average per day over the past three months and 302.68k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 47.31M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 40.88M. Insiders hold about 1.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 74.00% stake in the company. Shares short for TUSK as of Oct 13, 2022 were 158.16k with a Short Ratio of 0.20M, compared to 171.61k on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.33% and a Short% of Float of 0.67%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 0 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0 and a low estimate of $0, while EPS last year was -$0.27. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.