A correction may be in store for Stoke Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK) shares?

As of close of business last night, Stoke Therapeutics Inc.’s stock clocked out at $11.00, up 3.19% from its previous closing price of $10.66. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.34 from its previous closing price. On the day, 886289 shares were traded.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of STOK’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 10.50 and its Current Ratio is at 10.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On January 31, 2022, Jefferies started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $50.

On December 03, 2021, BofA Securities started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $43.BofA Securities initiated its Buy rating on December 03, 2021, with a $43 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 03 when Nash Huw M. sold 3,800 shares for $23.07 per share. The transaction valued at 87,666 led to the insider holds 0 shares of the business.

Nash Huw M. sold 5,700 shares of STOK for $139,330 on Dec 01. The COO & CBO now owns 0 shares after completing the transaction at $24.44 per share.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 77.05 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.93.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, STOK has reached a high of $33.06, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $9.55. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 13.78, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 16.27.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that STOK traded 235.10K shares on average per day over the past three months and 212.42k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 39.26M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 36.95M. Shares short for STOK as of Oct 13, 2022 were 5.15M with a Short Ratio of 4.59M, compared to 5.26M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 13.06% and a Short% of Float of 22.84%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 10 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.68 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.63 and a low estimate of -$0.73, while EPS last year was -$0.61. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.69, with high estimates of -$0.58 and low estimates of -$0.76.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$2.48 and -$2.78 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$2.65. EPS for the following year is -$2.91, with 10 analysts recommending between -$2.6 and -$3.18.