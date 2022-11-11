A glimpse at Advanced Micro Devices Inc.’s potential climb to old highs

In the latest session, Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD) closed at $68.47 up 14.27% from its previous closing price of $59.92. In other words, the price has increased by $+8.55 from its previous closing price. On the day, 107469386 shares were traded. AMD stock price reached its highest trading level at $68.80 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $63.62.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Advanced Micro Devices Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 18.57 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 33.60. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.00 and its Current Ratio is at 2.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.05 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.04.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Northland Capital on October 31, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Market Perform and sets its target price to $60 from $80 previously.

On October 24, 2022, HSBC Securities started tracking the stock assigning a Hold rating and target price of $60.

Wells Fargo reiterated its Overweight rating for the stock on October 07, 2022, while the target price for the stock was revised from $90 to $85.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 12 when GRASBY PAUL DARREN sold 10,425 shares for $57.45 per share. The transaction valued at 598,916 led to the insider holds 130,028 shares of the business.

Bergman Rick sold 3,000 shares of AMD for $277,170 on Aug 23. The EVP, Computing & Graphics now owns 161,232 shares after completing the transaction at $92.39 per share. On Aug 18, another insider, Su Lisa T, who serves as the Chairman, President & CEO of the company, sold 125,000 shares for $100.02 each. As a result, the insider received 12,502,500 and left with 2,926,985 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Advanced’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 28.79, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 17.62. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.13. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.16 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.01.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AMD has reached a high of $164.46, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $54.57. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 67.07, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 91.22.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, AMD has traded an average of 81.57M shares per day and 84.35M over the past ten days. A total of 1.62B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 1.61B. Insiders hold about 0.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 68.40% stake in the company. Shares short for AMD as of Oct 13, 2022 were 37.93M with a Short Ratio of 32.94M, compared to 30.95M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.35% and a Short% of Float of 2.36%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 28 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.68 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.07 and a low estimate of $0.53, while EPS last year was $0.73. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.79, with high estimates of $1.19 and low estimates of $0.48.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.94 and $3.14 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.6. EPS for the following year is $3.87, with 33 analysts recommending between $5.35 and $2.45.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 34 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AMD’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $26.29B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $22.76B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $23.88B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $16.43B, up 45.30% from the average estimate. Based on 33 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $25.89B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $30B and the low estimate is $21.2B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 8.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.