A glimpse at Ecolab Inc.’s potential climb to old highs

In the latest session, Ecolab Inc. (NYSE: ECL) closed at $151.63 up 7.81% from its previous closing price of $140.65. In other words, the price has increased by $+10.98 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1862250 shares were traded. ECL stock price reached its highest trading level at $152.35 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $146.15.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Ecolab Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 380.07 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 70.49. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.80 and its Current Ratio is at 1.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.24 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.15.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Deutsche Bank on November 02, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Hold and sets its target price to $135 from $165 previously.

On October 13, 2022, Seaport Research Partners Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Neutral but kept the price unchanged to $190.

Northcoast Upgraded its Neutral to Buy on September 06, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $188.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 08 when MacLennan David bought 800 shares for $139.66 per share. The transaction valued at 111,728 led to the insider holds 12,597 shares of the business.

Busch Angela M sold 2,300 shares of ECL for $392,518 on Sep 07. The EVP – CORP STRAT & BUS DEV now owns 16,716 shares after completing the transaction at $170.66 per share. On Aug 22, another insider, GATES WILLIAM H III, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, bought 21,412 shares for $169.78 each. As a result, the insider paid 3,635,322 and bolstered with 31,185,554 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Ecolab’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 39.54, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 27.24. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.41. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.51 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 6.09.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ECL has reached a high of $238.93, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $131.04. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 151.13, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 164.44.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, ECL has traded an average of 1.32M shares per day and 2.16M over the past ten days. A total of 285.10M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 282.07M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 90.00% stake in the company. Shares short for ECL as of Oct 13, 2022 were 2.6M with a Short Ratio of 2.89M, compared to 2.79M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.91% and a Short% of Float of 1.05%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for ECL is 2.04, from 1.90 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.35%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.33%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.02. The current Payout Ratio is 50.40% for ECL, which recently paid a dividend on Oct 16, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Sep 18, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jun 08, 2003 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

There are 21 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.31 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.37 and a low estimate of $1.21, while EPS last year was $1.41. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.49, with high estimates of $1.6 and low estimates of $1.36.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.85 and $4.48 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.72. EPS for the following year is $5.73, with 24 analysts recommending between $6.29 and $5.3.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 16 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $3.66B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $3.76B to a low estimate of $3.42B. As of the current estimate, Ecolab Inc.’s year-ago sales were $3.32B, an estimated increase of 10.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 16 analysts are estimating revenue of $3.71B, an increase of 10.30% over than the figure of $10.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $3.89B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $3.45B.

A total of 22 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ECL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $14.7B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $13.72B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $14.23B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $12.73B, up 11.70% from the average estimate. Based on 22 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $15B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $16.09B and the low estimate is $13.61B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 5.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.