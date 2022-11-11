A glimpse at Fair Isaac Corporation’s potential climb to old highs

In the latest session, Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE: FICO) closed at $581.78 up 31.10% from its previous closing price of $443.77. In other words, the price has increased by $+138.01 from its previous closing price. On the day, 844411 shares were traded. FICO stock price reached its highest trading level at $581.87 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $518.26.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Fair Isaac Corporation’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 95.28 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 32.88. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.20 and its Current Ratio is at 1.20.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Robert W. Baird on October 06, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $475 from $546 previously.

On January 06, 2022, Needham reiterated its Buy rating and also lowered its target price recommendation from $550 to $590.

Jefferies Upgraded its Hold to Buy on November 08, 2021, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $522.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 15 when MCMORRIS MARC F sold 516 shares for $493.13 per share. The transaction valued at 254,454 led to the insider holds 242 shares of the business.

Rees Joanna sold 253 shares of FICO for $97,081 on Jun 15. The Director now owns 3,922 shares after completing the transaction at $383.72 per share. On Mar 18, another insider, Leonard Michael S, who serves as the CAO and Vice President of the company, sold 786 shares for $489.39 each. As a result, the insider received 384,664 and left with 7,892 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Fair’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 42.60, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 31.52. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.43. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 10.84.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, FICO has reached a high of $531.03, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $340.48. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 436.42, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 439.11.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, FICO has traded an average of 198.29K shares per day and 235.37k over the past ten days. A total of 25.63M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 24.85M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 92.70% stake in the company. Shares short for FICO as of Oct 13, 2022 were 862.12k with a Short Ratio of 0.93M, compared to 699.78k on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.41% and a Short% of Float of 4.98%.

Dividends & Splits

The current Payout Ratio is 0.00% for FICO, which recently paid a dividend on Mar 16, 2017 with an ex-dividend date of Feb 28, 2017. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Mar 10, 2004 when the company split stock in a 3:2 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

There are 6 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $4.11 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $4.58 and a low estimate of $3.89, while EPS last year was $3.92. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $4.07, with high estimates of $4.39 and low estimates of $3.87.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $17.5 and $16.14 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $16.94. EPS for the following year is $18.49, with 7 analysts recommending between $19.65 and $17.53.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 5 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $345.26M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $355.1M to a low estimate of $332.84M. As of the current estimate, Fair Isaac Corporation’s year-ago sales were $334.58M, an estimated increase of 3.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $342.09M, an increase of 4.30% over than the figure of $3.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $349.7M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $332.2M.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for FICO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.38B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.36B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.37B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.32B, up 4.40% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.46B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.48B and the low estimate is $1.41B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 6.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.