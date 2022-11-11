A Stock You Should Be Looking At: AirSculpt Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRS)

The price of AirSculpt Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: AIRS) closed at $4.73 in the last session, up 3.96% from day before closing price of $4.55. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.1800 from its previous closing price. On the day, 715080 shares were traded. AIRS stock price reached its highest trading level at $5.0000 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $4.3800.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at AIRS’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 7.33 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 28.11. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.20 and its Current Ratio is at 2.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.85 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.84.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Morgan Stanley on June 16, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Equal-Weight and sets its target price to $8.50 from $17 previously.

On November 23, 2021, SVB Leerink started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $26.

On November 23, 2021, Raymond James started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $18.Raymond James initiated its Outperform rating on November 23, 2021, with a $18 target price.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 18 when Higgins Kenneth bought 12,000 shares for $8.24 per share. The transaction valued at 98,880 led to the insider holds 25,910 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.60 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.70.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AIRS has reached a high of $17.71, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.42. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 6.9885, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 9.4687.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, AIRS traded on average about 140.94K shares per day over the past 3-months and 272.31k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 55.64M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 40.95M. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 65.80% stake in the company. Shares short for AIRS as of Oct 13, 2022 were 1.03M with a Short Ratio of 1.28M, compared to 687k on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.86% and a Short% of Float of 8.42%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 3 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.02 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.05 and a low estimate of $0, while EPS last year was $0.11. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.02, with high estimates of $0.04 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.08 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.04. EPS for the following year is $0.34, with 3 analysts recommending between $0.46 and $0.12.

Revenue Estimates

According to 4 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $43.51M. It ranges from a high estimate of $44.64M to a low estimate of $42.07M. As of the current estimate, AirSculpt Technologies Inc.’s year-ago sales were $34.65M, an estimated increase of 25.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $47.11M, an increase of 25.40% less than the figure of $25.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $47.97M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $45.88M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AIRS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $181.8M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $178.54M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $179.64M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $133.31M, up 34.70% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $219.67M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $227.84M and the low estimate is $212.74M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 22.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.